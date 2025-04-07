Full Moon brings Bad Channels & Crash and Burn to Blu-ray with new commentaries

If you search for Full Moon movies on Amazon, you’ll find that the music-fueled alien invasion madness of Bad Channels and the sci-fi thrills of Crash and Burn are coming to Blu-ray, with release dates of June 10th. But while those Blu-rays are available for pre-order on Amazon (you can pre-order Bad Channels at THIS LINK for $24.99 and Crash and Burn at THIS LINK for $24.95), Full Moon is already selling copies directly on their website FullMoonHorror.com! Bad Channels can be purchased HERE and Crash and Burn HERE, both for $24.95.

Directed by Ted Nicolaou from a screenplay by Jack Canson, Bad Channels was originally released in 1992 and has the following synopsis: There’s a hip new disc jockey at KDUL, Superstation 66, and he’s about to make rock and roll history. He’s Dangerous Dan O’Dare, the most controversial DJ to hit the airwaves and he’s changing the station’s format from only polka music to a wild rock and roll. But when a fungus-headed alien named Cosmo -who has quite a taste for hard rock and beautiful young women – lands nearby, he takes over the airwaves, miniaturizing the ladies listening to the radio in a bid to bring these rockin maidens back to his home planet. Throw in a killer original soundtrack by the iconic rock band Blue Oyster Cult, a gaggle of “go for it” performances from an outrageous cast, and you have this sonic boom of pure madness that only the mind behind TerrorVision and Subspecies could have made! Paul Hipp, Martha Quinn, Roumel Reaux, Sonny Carl Davis, Charlie Spradling, Melissa Behr, and Daryl Strauss star.

Bad Channels comes to Blu-ray with the following special features: Original Trailer – Rare Trailer – The Making of Bad Channels – Director Commentary (2024) – Ted Talk: Bad Channels (2024)

Directed by Charles Band from a script by J.S. Cardone, Crash and Burn was released in 1990 and has the following synopsis: It’s the year 2030 and the world is ruled by a corrupt aristocracy. When renegade broadcaster Lathan plunges to his death in what appears to be an accident, his granddaughter Arren believes it to be the work of a “Synthoid” – a human-like robot – that is programmed to kill all who pose a threat to Unicom. The only thing that can stop the virtually indestructible Synthoid is a dormant robot that Arren brings back to life for a desperate showdown with the relentless killer. Paul Ganus, Megan Ward, Jack McGee, Eva LaRue, and Bill Moseley star.

Crash and Burn comes to Blu-ray with these special features: Original Trailer – Making of Crash & Burn – Blooper Reel – New Audio Commentary with Director Charles Band & Actor Bill Moseley – Full Moon Trailers

