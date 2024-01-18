The BAFTA nominations have been announced with Oppenheimer and Poor Things leading the way

Poor Things and Oppenheimer lead in nominations on the newly presented list of the BAFTA awards from the British Academy of Film.

Awards season continues. For a year with a lot of notable box office anomalies, the award recognitions are stacked with popular choices. The Golden Globes kicked things off, and then the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards started to show audiences who are seen as the favorites to win this year. Then, the Emmys threw a spotlight on the achievements made in television this past year, and now the list for the 2024 BAFTAs have been announced.

As seen in the previous awards ceremonies, Oppenheimer and Poor Things lead the charge in nominations. Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb film is a stunning achievement for the director as he is known to put out summer films that straddle the line of prestigious awards movies, and Oppenheimer is finally cracking through with nominations for his actors’ performances, as well as his directing and screenwriting. Emma Stone has also been the favorite this year with Poor Things, as she gives a bold performance in her Frankenstein-esque tale.

Below is a list of the more notable categories. However, if you’d like to view the full list, head on over to Deadline where you can get a complete overview of the nominations in all categories, including Outstanding British Film, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and much more.

BEST FILM

ANATOMY OF A FALL Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

THE HOLDOVERS Mark Johnson

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

OPPENHEIMER Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

POOR THINGS Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

DOCUMENTARY

20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

AMERICAN SYMPHONY Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

BEYOND UTOPIA Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

WHAM! Chris Smith

ANIMATED FILM

THE BOY AND THE HERON Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

ELEMENTAL Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

DIRECTOR

ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh

ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet

THE HOLDOVERS Alexander Payne

MAESTRO Bradley Cooper

OPPENHEIMER Christopher Nolan

THE ZONE OF INTEREST Jonathan Glazer

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

BARBIE Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

THE HOLDOVERS David Hemingson

MAESTRO Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

PAST LIVES Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh

AMERICAN FICTION Cord Jefferson

OPPENHEIMER Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS Tony McNamara

THE ZONE OF INTEREST Jonathan Glazer

LEADING ACTRESS

FANTASIA BARRINO The Color Purple

SANDRA HÜLLER Anatomy of a Fall

CAREY MULLIGAN Maestro

VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

MARGOT ROBBIE Barbie

EMMA STONE Poor Things

LEADING ACTOR

BRADLEY COOPER Maestro

COLMAN DOMINGO Rustin

PAUL GIAMATTI The Holdovers

BARRY KEOGHAN Saltburn

CILLIAN MURPHY Oppenheimer

TEO YOO Past Lives

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

EMILY BLUNT Oppenheimer

DANIELLE BROOKS The Color Purple

CLAIRE FOY All of Us Strangers

SANDRA HÜLLER The Zone of Interest

ROSAMUND PIKE Saltburn

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH The Holdovers

SUPPORTING ACTOR

ROBERT DE NIRO Killers of The Flower Moon

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. Oppenheimer

JACOB ELORDI Saltburn

RYAN GOSLING Barbie

PAUL MESCAL All of Us Strangers

DOMINIC SESSA The Holdovers