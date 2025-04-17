A new Ballerina poster assembles the cast of Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff

Assassins assemble! I hope you’ve said your prayers and left cookies out for the Baba Yaga. The latest poster for Lionsgate‘s John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, is gathering a murderers’ row of murderers for new promo art that pops with attitude and steely reserve.

The new print features Ana de Armas’s Eve with a gun primed and ready while stars like Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus, Angelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, the late and great Lance Reddick, and more flank her on all sides. The new Ballerina poster continues using a purple and pink aesthetic that gives “at the club” vibes with denizens of the Slovic mythology overtones.

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. As Eve’s story unfolds, she uses her marksmanship, cunning, and hand-to-hand combat skills to rip through a sect of the assassin order that destroyed an aspect of her life. There’s no holding back, and no amount of finely-fitted Kevlar will save you.

Ana de Armas leads Ballerina, with Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Anne Parillaud, David Castañeda, Abraham Popoola, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves rounding out the cast

We’ve previously heard that de Armas was quite excited to work with Keanu Reeves, and his appearance came at the perfect time during the production “We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain,” she explained. “You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best.”

What do you think about today’s new Ballerina poster? Are you excited for the film to pack a punch in theaters on June 6, 2025? Let us know in the comments section below.