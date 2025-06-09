Barron’s Cove Review: A Dark Revenge Movie With A Unique Twist

PLOT: After his son is tragically killed, a grieving father with a history of violence kidnaps the child responsible, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by a powerful politician, the father of the kidnapped boy.

REVIEW: It’s really hard to make a movie that rests in a morally grey area. People want their heroes to root for and their villains to root against. But that’s not how life tends to be, so I’ve always been a fan of films that aren’t afraid of the darker side of life. Those are where some of the greatest cinematic achievements come from. And Barron’s Cove does the unthinkable, putting the crosshairs on a mere child.

I never really thought I’d be on the side of someone kidnapping a child, but Barron’s Cove does a good job of putting you on the side of grieving father, Caleb. After losing his son to mysterious circumstances, he kidnaps the boy responsible and seeks retribution. Garrett Hedlund really embodies the angry, grief-stricken father well. His anger could be construed as over the top, but I took it as someone who clearly can’t control his emotions. I mean, who else would come to the conclusion that he does? It’s not an easy role, but he does a great job with it. Christian Convery is fine as Ethan, the boy who sets off the events of the film. I just think there are some inconsistencies with his character, as the film tries to get you to feel a certain way about him. Because of this, there are some minor moments that don’t really work, as his actions don’t really match the story they’re trying to tell.

Plenty of great character actors pop up in Barron’s Cove, really breathing life into this world. Stephen Lang‘s Benji is Caleb’s evil boss, who cares about nothing other than protecting his own business. Brittany Snow doesn’t get much screentime, but she’s great as the grieving mother. And I’ve loved Hamish Linklater since Midnight Mass, so it’s great to see him in yet another layered and dynamic role. But it’s Tramell Tillman‘s Felix that immediately stands out the moment he comes on screen. He just has a presence that can’t be taught, and I’m glad Hollywood has taken notice.

As much as this is a movie about revenge, it is just as much about forgiveness. Caleb is never going to get his son back, and he seems to understand that. He just wants to know why he lost him. The dynamic between Hedlund and Convery is where the film thrives the most. There’s a moment where things are not what they seem, and it changes on a dime. Suddenly, this area of grey that the first act lives in becomes much more black and white as the film goes along. But even then, just when you think you know where the film is going, it decides to go in a different direction.

There are some dumb moments, like henchmen being unable to get a clear shot despite having nothing in their way or forgetting the seriousness of a bullet wound. But it never goes into the realm of ludicrous. Things don’t go in a typical Hollywood way, and I think the film is better off for it. There’s a darkness that’s ever present in Barron’s Cove. Most of the people in the community are doing what they can to survive, and it results in even the good ones having a darker side. This whole corrupt town feels like it has the makings of so many different stories, and that part of me wishes this were a limited series instead.

I find myself fascinated with the concept of small-town justice and corrupt governing so Barron’s Cove really appealed to me. And with great work from Hedlund, Tillman, and Linklater, I was completely hooked. While I do think some dramatic moments are shortchanged or glossed over, there’s plenty of intrigue here. I will always appreciate a film that swings for the fences and takes aim at tougher subject matter. It doesn’t always work but there’s a lot to like.

BARRON’S COVE IS IN THEATERS AND ON VOD ON JUNE 6TH, 2025.