Before trailer: Billy Crystal psychological thriller series premieres later this month

Have you noticed a sad lack of Billy Crystal in movies or TV shows these days? If so, you’ll be glad to hear that Apple TV+ will soon begin airing a psychological thriller series called Before , which stars and is executive produced by the legendary “multi-award winning actor, comedian, and filmmaker” Billy Crystal! The first two episodes of the ten-episode limited series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 25th, with new episodes following every Friday through December 20th. With the premiere date just a few weeks away, a trailer for Before has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Described as “an atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller” and a “supernatural mystery series,” Before sees Crystal taking on the role of Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy, Noah, who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

Crystal is joined in the cast by multi-Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light (Transparent), Jacobi Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy), Oscar Award nominee Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Tony Award-nominee Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), and Ava Lalezarzadeh (In the Garden of Tulips). Light plays Lynn, with Jupe as Noah.

Coming our way from Paramount Television Studios, Before is a limited series consisting of ten episodes. The show was created by Sarah Thorp (The Bounty Hunter), who serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. As mentioned, Crystal is also an executive producer on the series, as are Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon), pilot director Adam Bernstein (Silo) and producing director Jet Wilkinson (Truth Be Told).

I grew up watching Billy Crystal in the likes of When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride, Throw Momma from the Train, City Slickers, and City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, among other things, so I’m very interested to watch him in a thriller series.

Are you a Billy Crystal fan, and will you be tuning in to Before to watch him take the lead in a psychological thriller series? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.