Movie News

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way developing Bela Lugosi biopic for Universal

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Bela Lugosi biopicBela Lugosi biopic

Per Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio is developing a biopic about Bela Lugosi for Universal Pictures through his Appian Way Productions banner. The iconic actor is best known for playing Dracula in the classic 1931 horror film.

The report states that it’s still early days on the project, but it was first pitched to the studio two years ago. The script comes from Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who already have a familiarity with Lugosi thanks to writing Tim Burton’s Ed Wood. That film featured Martin Landau as Lugosi in the final years of his life (Landau won an Oscar for the role), but this new project will focus on a much younger Lugosi.

The new project will follow Lugosi as he immigrates from Hungary to the United States and capture his “meteoric rise to become one of cinema’s most enduring and recognizable figures… both as the star of Dracula on Broadway and the Hollywood adaptation, as well as his precipitous fall after declining the role of Frankenstein, which went to his future rival Boris Karloff.

Related
Awesome Art: Zombie Horror with, 28 Years Later, The Evil Dead, Night of the Living Dead, Train To Busan, The Walking Dead

The success of Dracula was both a blessing and a curse for Bela Lugosi. It made him a star, sure, but it also locked him into a lifetime of horror-typecasting. In the wake of Dracula’s smash hit, Universal offered him the leading role in Frankenstein — just not the one he wanted. Lugosi had hoped to play Dr. Henry Frankenstein, but producer Carl Laemmle Jr. had other plans and wanted him as the Monster. Lugosi wasn’t having it, and the part eventually went to Boris Karloff, who turned the role into a career-defining moment and secured the enduring success that Lugosi himself had long sought.

Lugosi got his shot at Frankenstein glory a few years later with Son of Frankenstein, the last film to feature Karloff as the Monster. As Ygor, a deranged, broken-necked blacksmith hell-bent on using the creature for his own twisted purposes, Lugosi flat-out stole the movie. He came back for The Ghost of Frankenstein and finally stepped into the Monster’s massive boots himself in Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, closing the loop on one of horror’s most legendary what-ifs. He would return to the role of Dracula for the second and final time on screen in Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.

It sounds like we’re still a ways off from the Bela Lugosi biopic, but who do you see playing the actor?

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,269 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Bela Lugosi News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Artists We’ve Found Around The Net: Leke Fonge

Posted 3 years ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 5 days ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 7 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?