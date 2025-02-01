JoBlo’s Best of January 2025: Celebrity Interviews + Shout-Outs

Whether you’re recovering from a holiday hangover, desperately clinging to lofty resolutions, or staring at the weather in disbelief, the start of a new year can be rough. However, we’re choosing to kick January in the face with a Best of January: Celebrity Interviews + Shout-Outs round-up! One of the perks of working at JoBlo is speaking with individuals who make the art that entertains us, and today, we’d like to share some of the best interview spots, interactions, and accolades from celebrities across film, television, and beyond!

In our Best of January round-up, Castle‘s Molly Quinn discusses the thrill of going outside her comfort zone for the reality TV series Scare Tactics and contributing to a show she has loved since her youth. Next, JoBlo’s man on the street, JimmyO, speaks with Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. In the clip, Jackson Jr. waxes rhapsodic about diversifying his career but pumping the brakes anytime Den of Thieves comes calling. Another clip in the video includes our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, interviewing pop icon Robbie Williams about his unique biopic Better Man, which features a WETA-designed monkey in place of Williams throughout the film. During their chat, Willimas talks about watching the movie for the first time and the risks involved with the project’s bold approach to visual storytelling.

Next, Betty Gilpin and Taylor Kitsch speak with Steve Seigh about the struggles of filming their intense Western drama American Primeval. Gilpin talks about the harsh filming conditions and the glory of taking 20-minute showers at the end of the day. At the same time, Kitsch recalls the laborious task of managing elements and animals throughout production. Elsewhere, JoBlo’s Alex Maidy talks with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott about wigs and Ben’s obsession with hair on the set of their twisty Apple TV+ series Severance. Alex then speaks with Gabriel Basso about putting in the work for The Night Agent‘s second season, which is doing huge numbers on Netflix.

