So…what was the purpose of that Bill Murray Super Bowl TV spot from Yahoo?

The big game is in the books, but as with the event, viewers are always treated to special movie TV spots and expensive commercial productions. This year was no different, and while the usual products (beer and trucks) made their appearance, one of the big game spots featured Bill Murray in an advertisement for Yahoo. It has been decades since Yahoo ran a Super Bowl ad, and this one seemingly had no immediate payoff as Murray is shown in a home office, saying to the camera, “Have you ever looked in the mirror and not seen yourself?” as his reflection is that of a dog. “I don’t think I need professional help, but a skilled amateur, maybe? Little help?” Murray then flashed his email address ([email protected]) to the viewers.

The commercial ended on that note and many may be wondering what the ad was specifically selling. According to Variety, Yahoo CCO/interim lead of marketing Sona Iliffe-Moon says,

Our TV commercial is the tip of the iceberg. Everyone watches the game with their phone in their hand, so we’re making a big play for the ‘second screen,’ and in this case we’re giving people ways to engage with Yahoo throughout the evening – Yahoo, Yahoo Mail, Yahoo Sports and more. We hope viewers will spend some of their game night discovering Yahoo in a whole new way.”

Those who did email Murray would receive a response that starts, “Thanks for emailing. Sure you’re thinking, what’s this Murray doing in the middle of the game? Is he broke now? The usual gambling problems? Ugly divorce? Understandable reaction but this is not purely a big money sell out. There’s also a dog in my mirror! A real dog where my face should be and always has been.” Murray’s story would involve him thinking he’s in a dog’s body after seeing one in his reflection.