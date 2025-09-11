Bishop: Joel Kinnaman will go on the hunt for an elusive killer in the upcoming crime drama series for Prime Video

Prime Video is ready to get gritty with Joel Kinnaman (The Silent Hour, The Suicide Squad, Sympathy for the Devil) for its upcoming crime drama, Bishop. The project hails from co-creators/executive producers Little Marvin (Them, The Time Is Now, F-Stops) and Tony Salzman (Dexter: Resurrection, Goliath, Them), Vertigo, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Kinnaman is in high demand. He already stars as the main character, Ed Baldwin, in the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama series For All Mankind. The show still needs a Season 5 premiere date, and it remains unclear if Kinnaman could perform in both programs.

According to the show’s description, Bishop revolves around “homicide detective Bishop Graves (Kinnaman), who’s brilliant and battle-scarred. He will put all of his skills to the test in the hunt for an elusive killer targeting San Francisco’s moneyed class. As this increasingly audacious killer develops a devoted following among the city’s powerless, Bishop becomes convinced these murders connect back to SF’s most powerful man, his own father, Lincoln Graves.”

Bishop got a series order from Prime Video in late spring, with Kinnaman in the lead role. The part of Lincoln has yet to be filled, though the search is ongoing. The studio wants another A-list actor for the role of Bishop’s father, so we expect to hear of another significant name added to the cast list sooner rather than later.

“Little Marvin and Tony Saltzman have created a truly electric crime drama,” Nick Pepper, Head of US SVOD TV & Development Series, Amazon MGM Studios, said. “We are thrilled to see Joel Kinnaman bring the titular Detective Bishop Graves to life. Paired with our outstanding collaborators Roy Lee and Miri Yoon from Vertigo, Bishop is poised to captivate and surprise our global Prime Video customers.”

Will you join Joel Kinnaman’s Bishop as he hunts for an elusive killer while sorting out daddy issues? Who should play Bishop’s father, Lincoln Graves? Let’s see your suggestions in the comments section below. Also, are you anticipating the return of For All Mankind? Is the next season the last? Only time and Apple TV+ reps will tell.