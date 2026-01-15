JoBlo Originals

Box Office Predictions: The Bone Temple should top Avatar this weekend

By
Posted 6 hours ago
Chris

Just about six months after 28 Years Later hit theaters, the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is expected to knock Avatar: Fire and Ash out of the top spot at the box office this weekend. If that happens, it’ll bring an end to Cameron’s sequel spending nearly a month at number one, as it continues closing in on the $350 million mark domestically, with a likely finish north of $420 million.

So how will The Bone Temple actually do? That’s the big question. January releases usually don’t carry much prestige, but this one landed a pretty ideal slot thanks to the Martin Luther King Day holiday. Reviews (including ours) have been excellent, with plenty of critics calling it the strongest entry in the franchise since 28 Days Later, and a major step up from the last installment.

The original 28 Years Later opened to $30 million over the summer, but it dropped fast once word of mouth set in. Not everyone loved that movie, and that lingering reaction will likely cap The Bone Temple’s upside. Even so, an opening in the $18 million range feels very much in play — and hopefully strong enough that Sony doesn’t get skittish about the already-planned third film, which will see Cillian Murphy return to the series.

Avatar: Fire and Ash should settle into second place with roughly $14 million. While it may not have the same long legs as The Way of Water, it’s still been an undeniable win for Disney and remains one of the year’s biggest theatrical success stories.

After that, things get messy. Zootopia 2 and Lionsgate’s The Housemaid are basically neck and neck, each looking at around $7 million, making third place a real coin flip. Rounding out the top five is Primate, which should pull in about $5 million before wrapping up its theatrical run and heading to Paramount Plus.

Here are our predictions:

  1. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: $18 million
  2. Avatar: Fire and Ash: $14 million
  3. Zootopia 2: $7 million
  4. The Housemaid: $6.5 million
  5. Primate: $5 million

So — what are you seeing this weekend?

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,613 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News