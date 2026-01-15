Box Office Predictions: The Bone Temple should top Avatar this weekend

Chris

Just about six months after 28 Years Later hit theaters, the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is expected to knock Avatar: Fire and Ash out of the top spot at the box office this weekend. If that happens, it’ll bring an end to Cameron’s sequel spending nearly a month at number one, as it continues closing in on the $350 million mark domestically, with a likely finish north of $420 million.

So how will The Bone Temple actually do? That’s the big question. January releases usually don’t carry much prestige, but this one landed a pretty ideal slot thanks to the Martin Luther King Day holiday. Reviews (including ours) have been excellent, with plenty of critics calling it the strongest entry in the franchise since 28 Days Later, and a major step up from the last installment.

The original 28 Years Later opened to $30 million over the summer, but it dropped fast once word of mouth set in. Not everyone loved that movie, and that lingering reaction will likely cap The Bone Temple’s upside. Even so, an opening in the $18 million range feels very much in play — and hopefully strong enough that Sony doesn’t get skittish about the already-planned third film, which will see Cillian Murphy return to the series.

Avatar: Fire and Ash should settle into second place with roughly $14 million. While it may not have the same long legs as The Way of Water, it’s still been an undeniable win for Disney and remains one of the year’s biggest theatrical success stories.

After that, things get messy. Zootopia 2 and Lionsgate’s The Housemaid are basically neck and neck, each looking at around $7 million, making third place a real coin flip. Rounding out the top five is Primate, which should pull in about $5 million before wrapping up its theatrical run and heading to Paramount Plus.

Here are our predictions:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: $18 million Avatar: Fire and Ash: $14 million Zootopia 2: $7 million The Housemaid: $6.5 million Primate: $5 million

So — what are you seeing this weekend?