Borderline: comedic thriller starring Samara Weaving as a ’90s pop superstar unveils a poster

Two and a half years have gone by since we heard that genre regular Samara Weaving (The Babysitter, Mayhem, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Ready or Not, Scream VI, etc.) was starring in the comedic thriller Borderline , which was filming in Vancouver with The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden (who happens to be married to Weaving) at the helm, making his feature directorial debut. Now, the first poster for Borderline has made its way online and can be seen at the bottom of this article. A release date for the film hasn’t been officially announced, but some sites are claiming that it will be getting a limited theatrical release on March 14th.

Warden’s Borderline script, which was once featured on the Black List, centers on a helplessly romantic sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a ’90s pop superstar. He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive.

Weaving is joined in the cast by Eric Dane (Euphoria), Ray Nicholson (Something from Tiffany’s), Alba Baptista (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), and Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco).

Borderline was financed by Productivity Media, Inc. The film’s producers are The Babysitter writer Brian Duffield, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment, and Hadeel Reda of Red A Entertainment. Productivity Media’s William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, and John Hills serve as executive producers alongside Colleen Camp, Brightlight Pictures’ Shawn Williamson and Jameson Parker, and Radiant Films International’s Mimi Steinbauer. Denise Loren and LuckyChap’s Bronte Payne co-produced.

When the project was first announced, Steinbauer said that “ Samara, Dane and Ray are the perfect cast to lead Jimmy’s whip-smart, edge-of-your-seat comedic-thriller through all its twists and turns. “

I am a fan of Samara Weaving’s work and Borderline sounds interesting to me, especially since the writers of both Babysitter movies are involved, so I will definitely be checking this movie out when the time comes.

Are you interested in Borderline? Take a look at the poster, which invites viewers to “a violently romantic comedy,” then let us know by leaving a comment below.