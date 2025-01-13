Borderline: comedic thriller starring Samara Weaving as a ’90s pop superstar unveils a poster

The comedic thriller Borderline, starring Samara Weaving as a pop star, unveils a poster and invites viewers to a violently romantic comedy

By

Two and a half years have gone by since we heard that genre regular Samara Weaving (The Babysitter, Mayhem, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Ready or Not, Scream VI, etc.) was starring in the comedic thriller Borderline, which was filming in Vancouver with The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden (who happens to be married to Weaving) at the helm, making his feature directorial debut. Now, the first poster for Borderline has made its way online and can be seen at the bottom of this article. A release date for the film hasn’t been officially announced, but some sites are claiming that it will be getting a limited theatrical release on March 14th.

Warden’s Borderline script, which was once featured on the Black List, centers on a helplessly romantic sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a ’90s pop superstar. He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive.

Weaving is joined in the cast by Eric Dane (Euphoria), Ray Nicholson (Something from Tiffany’s), Alba Baptista (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), and Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco).

Borderline was financed by Productivity Media, Inc. The film’s producers are The Babysitter writer Brian Duffield, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment, and Hadeel Reda of Red A Entertainment. Productivity Media’s William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, and John Hills serve as executive producers alongside Colleen Camp, Brightlight Pictures’ Shawn Williamson and Jameson Parker, and Radiant Films International’s Mimi Steinbauer. Denise Loren and LuckyChap’s Bronte Payne co-produced.

When the project was first announced, Steinbauer said that “Samara, Dane and Ray are the perfect cast to lead Jimmy’s whip-smart, edge-of-your-seat comedic-thriller through all its twists and turns.

I am a fan of Samara Weaving’s work and Borderline sounds interesting to me, especially since the writers of both Babysitter movies are involved, so I will definitely be checking this movie out when the time comes.

Are you interested in Borderline? Take a look at the poster, which invites viewers to “a violently romantic comedy,” then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Borderline

Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Fans have managed to take pictures of some of the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 filming locations: Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and Fazfest!
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 spy pics give an early look at the sequel’s locations
Images give a look at Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys in director Babak Anvari's psychological thriller Hallow Road
Images preview Rosamund Pike, Matthew Rhys, Babak Anvari psychological thriller Hallow Road
The comedic thriller Borderline, starring Samara Weaving as a pop star, unveils a poster and invites viewers to a violently romantic comedy
Borderline: comedic thriller starring Samara Weaving as a ’90s pop superstar unveils a poster
The final trailer has been unveiled for Steven Soderbergh and David Koepp's Presence, coming to theatres this month
Final trailer released for Steven Soderbergh, David Koepp ghost story Presence
View All

About the Author

16626 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Samara Weaving News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles