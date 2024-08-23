Born Evil: Michael Bay chats with a real-life serial killer in trailer for his first docuseries

While we typically associate Michael Bay with over-the-top explosions and slick action, the director has done something a little different for his next project: interview an actual serial killer. Michael Bay is the executive producer of Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior, an upcoming docuseries set to premiere on ID next month. You can check out a trailer for the series above.

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior focuses on Hadden Clark, a lesser-known serial killer who is serving two 30-year sentences for two murders, although he later confessed to dozens more. The series also includes interviews with Jack Truitt, a former cellmate who Clark believed to be Jesus. Michael Bay conducted private, recorded conversations with Clark, and while we don’t hear much from Bay in the trailer, it’s some pretty unsettling stuff.

“ Featuring a deep dive into the actions of Hadden Clark, a lesser-known serial killer, BORN EVIL explores his life and crimes. Anchored in exclusive access to Clark himself through private, recorded conversations initiated and conducted by Michael Bay, BORN EVIL: THE SERIAL KILLER AND THE SAVIOR showcases a chilling portrait of one of the most terrifying serial killers in recent decades, ” reads the official description. “ The docuseries, which will also be available to stream on Max, offers insight into Clark’s traumatic childhood, a violent family history, and unpacks the many unsolved cold cases linked to his prison confessions. Explosive interviews with key individuals are also layered throughout, with Hadden’s brother Geoff Clark going on the record and then, most jarring, the recipient of Clark’s confessions, his former cellmate Jack Truitt whom Clark believed to be ‘Jesus’ and his personal savior. “

“ Throughout my career, I’ve always focused on meeting real people — from scientists of all kinds to alligator wranglers, law enforcement agents to bank robbers, and even kings and queens — gaining true insights for my films, ” Bay said in a statement. “ ‘Born Evil’ is my first venture into the documentary world, and it revolves around a serial killing family you have never heard of. The focus of this five-hour series is on the youngest son, Hadden Clark, whom I spent countless hours personally speaking to in prison so that I could get into the mind and psychology of a person who the FBI refers to as ‘a person of interest’ in over 20 states. ‘Born Evil’ could potentially open the door to solving many cold case murders. “

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior will premiere on ID across three nights beginning on September 2nd at 9/8c.

