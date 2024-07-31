Brandy is also game to return for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel: “I need them to give me a call”

Brandy didn’t know about the upcoming sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, but would like to return as Karla Wilson.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. may be in talks to return for the new sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, but another cast member of the ’90s slasher franchise is also game to return. Brandy, who played Karla Wilson in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, told THR that while she wasn’t aware of the new sequel, she would like to come back.

“ I didn’t know Sony was putting that together, ” Brandy said. “ That’s interesting! I need them to give me a call because I survived in that movie! I came out in the end, bloodied up, ready to go. I did not die in that film. ” She added, “ Jennifer, Freddie, hit me up. “

Although some legacy sequels ignore events of anything beyond the first movie, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson recently confirmed that her film won’t sidestep the events of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, confirming that it will still be “ canon ” in the new sequel. Robinson also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Sam Lansky following an initial script by Leah McKendrick.

While the deals with the legacy cast are still being worked out, the new sequel does feature a group of potential victims, including Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), and Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid).

Loosely based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the first I Know What You Did Last Summer movie was scripted by Scream writer Kevin Williamson and directed by Jim Gillespie. It revolved around four young friends (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe) who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after they supposedly killed a man in a car accident and covered it up. The film was a big success at the box office, spawning a theatrical sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and a direct-to-video follow-up, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. There was also a short-lived series which streamed on Prime Video in 2021 before it was cancelled.

