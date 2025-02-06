Ingrid Torelli to star in “influencer vs. shark” thriller Breathe Deep

Ingrid Torelli of Late Night with the Devil is set to star in the shark thriller Breathe Deep, which will be filming this summer

Ingrid Torelli made a strong impression with her performance in last year’s horror hit Late Night with the Devil, and now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that she has landed the lead role in the shark thriller Breathe Deep ! The project is described as being “a survival action-thriller set in the world of social media (but with sharks).”

Written and directed by James Kermack (Hi-Lo Joe), Breathe Deep will see Torelli taking on the role of Addy Frost, an exploration influencer who returns to the Devil’s Triangle 13 years after witnessing her father’s death in a shark attack. But when he replicates his encounter, donning a version of her dad’s vintage diving suit and descending into the deep, she finds herself in a battle for survival with a killer great white.

Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) and TikTok star Avani Gregg are also in the cast. Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed, although there’s a chance Huisman could be appearing as Addy Frost’s ill-fated father.

Kermack wrote the screenplay with G.D. Wright, author of the crime novel After the Storm. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Atomic Arts, whose previous credits include Alien: Romulus and Nosferatu, will be overseeing the visual effects on the film, while Halo Post (The Brutalist, Return to Silent Hill) handles post-production. They add, “The film’s technical team includes underwater cinematographer Denis Lagrange (Point Break, Dark Tide) and composer Walter Mair (Squid Game, The Bricklayer).”

Featuristic Films’ Julien Loeffler and James Kermack are producing the film, which Cornerstone Films will be introducing to potential distributors at the European Film Market in Berlin. This year’s European Film Market is set to run from February 13th through the 19th. Production on Breathe Deep is scheduled to take place this summer on the Mediterranean Sea.

Loeffler provided the following statement: “ Breathe Deep is an intense survival thriller with a unique directorial vision. The claustrophobic perspective from inside the diving suit will force the audience into feeling trapped with our lead character and experience her emotional journey. “

Does Breathe Deep sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Ingrid Torelli shark thriller by leaving a comment below.