Bride of Rocky Horror graphic novel is an officially licensed follow-up to The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Back in 1973, Richard O’Brien gifted the world with the stage musical The Rocky Horror Show, which received a film adaptation in 1975 called The Rocky Horror Picture Show – one of the greatest musicals ever made and the ultimate midnight movie. A follow-up called Shock Treatment came along in 1981, featuring some of the same characters we met in Rocky Horror, but O’Brien never had any luck getting a direct sequel into production, despite writing scripts for Rocky Horror Shows His Heels, Revenge of the Old Queen, and Rocky Horror: The Second Coming. Now, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is getting a sequel in the form of an officially licensed graphic novel, with writer Magdalene Visaggio, artist Noemi Vettori, colorist Josh Rodriguez, and letterer Jeremiah Lambert teaming to bring us Bride of Rocky Horror . Copies can be purchased through a Kickstarter campaign that has already pulled it more than double its $10,000 goal with 23 days to go.

Coming our way from Bit Bot Media, the 95-page graphic novel tells the following story: Seven years after their brush with Frank N Furter’s wild world, Janet Weiss has surrendered to a life of decadence and debauchery. But her past isn’t finished with her. A mysterious invitation pulls her back into the orbit of her ex-fiancé, Brad Majors, and with him comes a haunting new mystery. Who is the alluring and enigmatic Bridget Von Frankenstein? What secrets is Brad hiding? And is it time once again… for the Time Warp? With Bride of Rocky Horror, fans can finally step back into the wild, campy, and unforgettable world they love—this time with all-new twists, characters, and collectibles. The collectibles can be seen on the Kickstarter page, and there are a lot of them to choose from.

Visaggio said, “ Rocky Horror is one of my favorite stories of all time. It was the safest queer art I had access to when I was young because my parents were both huge fans. So to get the chance to look beyond it and see how it could have played out once that fateful night ended was a dream come true. I tried to make something as personal and idiosyncratic as Richard O’Brien’s original, riffing off the themes that stood out to me the same way O’Brien was riffing on his childhood influences. I think me and Noemi have made something really unique. ” Verroti added, “ As an artist, and even more so as a Rocky Horror Show fan, it meant a lot to me to pay tribute to our beloved characters, striving to stay as true as possible to their original appearance and personalities. I hope I succeeded in representing what Rocky Horror embodies: chaos, passion, and rebellion. Working on Bride of Rocky Horror wasn’t just about illustration, it was about channeling all the energy of an eccentric and mesmerizing musical onto paper! “

