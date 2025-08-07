The Rocky Horror Picture Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a new 4K release and special events

Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are shivering with anticipation at the thought of doing the time warp again for the horror-filled musical comedy’s 50th anniversary! This fall, one of cinema’s most groundbreaking and provocative films is stepping back into the spotlight for a massive celebration of individuality and swingin’ songs. In honor of the milestone, a wide array of events and tributes are planned to salute the enduring legacy of the genre-defying cult classic.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show shattered conventions with its bold characters, flamboyant style, and infectious rock’ n’ roll soundtrack. Its legendary midnight screenings – featuring shadow casts, fan costumes, and audience call-backs – redefined moviegoing and created a cultural phenomenon. Today, it remains the longest-running theatrical release in film history, with weekly screenings still held around the world.

Events planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show include:

Sept. 23 – Nov. 3 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour features appearances, meet and greets and more with original cast members Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell. The tour will stop in 55 cities across the U.S. and Canada. For information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.scottstander.com/rocky

Sept. 26 – A special screening of the newly restored 4K version will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' David Geffen Theater, followed by a talent Q&A.

Sept. 27 – The official Rocky Horror fan convention will take over the world-famous Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood with panel discussions, book signings, artist appearances, and more.

Oct. – Audiences can experience the newly restored 4K version in theaters throughout the month of October.

Oct. 4 – Cinespia will present a special screening under the stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, featuring an interactive shadow cast, special guests, DJ sets, time warp dance party, giveaways, selfie moments, fan festivities and a free themed photobooth.

Oct. 7 – The new 4K Blu-ray arrives in a collectible limited-edition SteelBook®, featuring stunning Dolby Vision® and Atmos® audio for the ultimate viewing experience. A digital version will also be available on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Oct. 10 – A 50th anniversary deluxe edition of the original movie soundtrack will be reissued on 180g red-in-gold vinyl, housed in a heavyweight gold-foil jacket with a newly designed inner sleeve featuring never-before-seen photos and production diary excerpts from producer Richard Hartley.

Oct. 15 – The GRAMMY Museum will host a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, followed by a panel discussion celebrating its iconic soundtrack featuring Fat Mike amongst others!

This Fall – Commemorative Rocky Horror merchandise – featuring new designs from Funko, Loungefly, RockLove Jewelry, and others – will be released.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is much more than a bold musical with Tim Curry playing a sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania. It’s a groundbreaking film that pushes the boundaries of perception, giving audiences reasons to cut loose and let their freak flag fly. It took me a long time to appreciate what The Rocky Horror Picture Show meant to my community, but there was no going back after picking up what it was putting down!