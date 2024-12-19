Brides: Maika Monroe vampire movie secures Neon distribution

At one time, Watcher director Chloe Okuno was attached to direct the fourth entry in Netflix’s R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street franchise – but while Fear Street: Prom Queen has made its way through production without her involvement (the movie ended up being directed by Matthew Palmer), Okuno has been busy getting another genre project set up. One that will reunite her with Watcher star Maika Monroe. We heard back in October that Okuno’s new project is called Brides and it’s aiming to start filming in the Spring of 2025.Now, Deadline has broken the news that Neon has acquired the North American distribution rights to Brides.

Scripted by Okuno, Brides draws inspiration from Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. Set in 1960s Italy, it will show us what happens when Sally Bishop (Monroe) and her husband travel to a remote villa in the wake of Sally’s nervous breakdown. The villa’s owner, a mysterious count, takes a peculiar interest in Sally. But he gets far more than he anticipated when Sally’s feminist chaos is added to his perfect, violent Eden of vampire brides.

The project is described as being a “ gothic, glamorous, and gory tale that will flip Bram Stoker’s narrative on its head, exploring the struggle between societal repression and carnal desire. ”

Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing Brides for Likely Story. Bregman provided the following statement: “ Brides is set to redefine the horror genre with Choe Okuno’s unique blend of feminist themes and gory visuals. The script is dynamic and unsettling in all the best ways. Chloe always brings such dread and complexity to her characters, and we can’t wait to work with her and Maika to bring Sally to life or to un-death as the case may be. ”

Neon recently had success sending the serial killer thriller Longlegs, starring Monroe and Nicolas Cage, out into the world. They’re staying in the Maika Monroe business beyond Brides, too, as they’re also behind the long-awaited It Follows sequel They Follow.

Are you glad to hear that Brides has secured a Neon distribution deal? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.