Broadsword: Tom Cruise to star in WWII movie from Christopher McQuarrie, with Henry Cavill & Marion Cotillard eyed to join him

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have a good thing going, and the pair are reportedly set to team up once again for a World War II movie called Broadsword. I don’t think I need to hear more; one ticket, please!

Broadsword is said to tell the story of “ an S.O.E. operation and a marine captain who crashes in France and becomes the sole survivor. Against all odds, he must complete his mission amidst the chaos of war. ” World of Reel adds that Henry Cavill is set to star alongside Cruise, with Marion Cotillard eyed to play the female lead. Just keeps getting better and better. The outlet adds that the film is looking at shooting in the summer of 2025 and will likely be sandwiched between Cruise’s upcoming film with Alejandro González Iñárritu and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun 3.

Broadsword would mark Cruise’s return to the period of World War II for the first time since Valkyrie. The 2008 thriller was set in Nazi Germany and depicted the plot by Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg and other German army officers to assassinate Adolf Hitler and to use the Operation Valkyrie national emergency plan to take control of the country. The film also marked the first time Cruise and McQuarrie worked together as McQuarrie co-wrote the script with Nathan Alexander.

Of course, before Broadsword or any of his other projects, Tom Cruise still has to finish work on Mission: Impossible 8. We don’t know all that much about the upcoming sequel, only that it will follow the story set up in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, in which Ethan and his team were tasked with stopping the Entity, a rogue AI capable of controlling global defence intelligence and financial networks. The film was originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, but after the first movie was perceived to be a box-office disappointment, Paramount rethought its approach. When production on the new movie was forced to shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the studio pushed the release date and announced that it would receive a new title.