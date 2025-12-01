Brotherhood of the Wolf is getting a 4K steelbook release from Shout Factory

Director Christophe Gans’ 2001 action horror film Brotherhood of the Wolf has gotten positive write-ups from several members of the JoBlo team over the years. JoBlo himself gave the film a 7/10 review when it was first released, Alejandro Stepenberg named the film as one of the best movies “you never saw,” and so did Chris Bumbray. Emilie Black wrote the Revisited video embedded above. They are just a few of the many fans this movie has – and its legion of fans will be glad to hear that Shout Factory is planning to give Brotherhood of the Wolf a 4K steelbook release on February 17, 2026. Copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Shout Factory already gave the film a 4K release a while back, so this one is for the steelbook collectors.

Directed by Gans from a screenplay he wrote with Stéphane Cabel, Brotherhood of the Wolf has the following synopsis: When hundreds of residents and animals start getting killed by a mysterious beast in the Gevaudan province, Gregoire de Fronsac and his American Indian friend Mani set out to investigate the killings. Samuel Le Bihan, Vincent Cassel, Émilie Dequenne, Monica Bellucci, Jérémie Renier, Jacques Perrin, and Mark Dacascos star.

Shout Factory brought to the film to 4K with the following features:

— DISC ONE (4K UHD, FEATURE FILM) — NEW 2022 4K Scan Of The Original Negative By StudioCanal – Approved By Director Christophe Gans — DISC TWO (BLU-RAY, FEATURE FILM) — NEW 2022 4K Scan Of The Original Negative By StudioCanal – Approved By Director Christophe Gans — DISC THREE (BLU-RAY, SPECIAL FEATURES) — Deleted Scenes With Introduction By Director Christophe Gans “The Guts Of The Beast” – A Look At The Creation Of The Film From The Fight Scenes To The Digital Effects “The Making Of Brotherhood Of The Wolf” – A Look Behind The Scenes “Legend” – A Look At The Historical Facts Behind The Legend Of The Gévaudan Beast Theatrical Trailers

Are you a fan of Brotherhood of the Wolf, and will you be picking up a copy of the 4K steelbook? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I remember liking this movie, but that’s about all I remember about it, as I probably haven’t watched it in around twenty years, even though I own a copy of the original U.S. DVD release.