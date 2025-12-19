Emma Stone’s Bugonia lands a Peacock streaming date as Oscar buzz for the Yorgos Lanthimos sci-fi satire swirls

If you’re looking to watch something out-of-the-box this holiday season, Yorgos Lanthimos could have a nice gift for your cinematic stocking. According to reports, Lanthimos’ science fiction satire, Bugonia, will be available on Peacock starting December 26.

Bugonia is another collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos after The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness. Bugonia is a remake of the South Korean film Save the Green Planet, from Jang Joon-hwan. Unafraid to embrace all things strange, Save the Green Planet follows a disillusioned young man who captures and tortures a businessman whom he believes to be part of an alien invasion. A battle of wits ensues between the captor, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman, and a private detective.

What inspired Lanthimos’ Bugonia?

For more details about Save the Green Planet, here is another synopsis:

“Joon-hwan Jang imagines the fate of the human race hinging on Byun-gu, a bitter, paranoid and eccentric beekeeper who, with the help of his tightrope walker girlfriend, Sooni, kidnaps a powerful and successful businessman, Man-sik. Byun-gu believes that Man-sik is an alien from the planet Andromeda, one of many hiding among us and plotting to destroy the Earth in a few days. Amphetamine-popping Byun-gu sees himself as the planet’s last hope, and sets about torturing Man-sik with relish, trying to convince him to contact the “Royal Prince” and call off Armageddon. A battle of wits and wills ensues, with Man-sik trying to convince his captors that he’s human and attempting to escape. Man-sik recognizes Byun-gu as a disgruntled former employee whose comatose mother suffers from a mysterious illness. It begins to seem that Byun-gu’s true motivation may be personal, but he’s still ruthlessly determined to get Man-sik to confess and cooperate, even if he has to risk killing him. Meanwhile, a dishevelled detective, Chu, and his young acolyte, Inspector Kim, discover that the person who kidnapped Man-sik may have struck several times before, always with deadly results.”

What is Bugonia about?

Meanwhile, here’s the score for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, which makes a few changes from the original concept:

“Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.” Stone is joined in the cast by Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia earned roughly $40 million worldwide during its box office run. The film arrived on digital platforms in late November, but now Peacock subscribers can access it right at their fingertips.