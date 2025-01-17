Laura Kosann to adapt the Chris McKay-directed serial killer hunting thriller Butcher & Blackbird

Who better to rid the world of serial killers than other serial killers? That’s the question Laura Kosann (The Social Ones) must ask herself as she prepares to write the Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company’s film adaptation of Brynne Weaver’s bestselling novel Butcher & Blackbird. This project brings the first installment of Weaver’s Ruinous Love trilogy to screens, with Renfield and The Tomorrow War director Chris McKay getting behind the camera.

Brynne Weaver’s Butcher & Blackbird presents a unique spin on the serial killer genre, with a dark friends-to-lovers thread that helped the comedic read become a viral sensation on TikTok. Here’s a synopsis for Butcher & Blackbird: The Ruinous Love Trilogy courtesy of Amazon:

When a chance encounter sparks an unlikely bond between rival murderers Sloane and Rowan, they find something elusive—the friendship of two like-minded, pitch-black souls who just happen to enjoy killing other serial killers.

From small-town West Virginia to upscale California and from downtown Boston to rural Texas, the two hunters collide in an annual game of blood and suffering, one that pits them against the most dangerous monsters in the country.

But as their friendship develops into something more, the restless ghosts left in their wake are only a few steps behind, ready to claim more than just their newfound love.

Can Rowan and Sloane dig themselves out of a game of graves?

Or have they finally met their match?

Weaver’s novel hit the ground running on October 23, 2023, quickly becoming a New York Times, USA Today, and Publisher’s Weekly best seller. The book received a boost thanks to BookTok, a subsection of the social media platform that celebrates literary gems and helps spread the good word about books you could be reading.

While Laura Kosann is a relatively new voice in the film industry, she’s currently working on an untitled trilogy project for Netflix based on books by the beloved author R.L. Stine and other projects.

Fans of Weaver’s Ruinous Love trilogy are already freaking out about Butcher & Blackbird coming to screens, with hopes that all three books will receive an adaptation.

Have you read Butcher & Blackbird? Who would you cast as the deadly lovers? Let us know in the comments section below.