Daniel Dae Kim & Reina Hardesty form a deadly daddy-daughter duo in the explosive trailer for Amazon’s Butterfly

Prime Video is lighting the fuse to blow your Monday to smithereens with a trailer for Butterfly, an action-packed spy thriller starring Daniel Dae Kim (KPop Demon Hunters, Lost, Hellboy) and Reina Hardesty (It’s What’s Inside, The Flash, StartUp) as a father-daughter duo with itchy trigger fingers and some issues to work out.

Butterfly hails from Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD and BOOM! Studios, adapted from an original graphic novel created by Arash Amel, written by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennet, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone. Daniel Dae Kim will star as the lead in the 6 episode series, with Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) set as showrunner and co-creator for the adaptation alongside acclaimed novelist Steph Cha (Your House Will Pay).

According to the BOOM! Studios’ website, Butterfly, is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centered on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.

“Trained to trust no one, Butterly is one of Project Delta’s deep cover agents: no birth certificate, no social security number, an identity malleable to what is necessary for the mission. When set up for a murder she did not commit, she is unknowingly led to her father’s doorstep, a man she thought died 20 years ago,” says the graphic novel’s official synopsis. “Codenamed Nightingale, her father was once a member of the very same Project Delta, a spy in the violent aftermath of the Cold War who believes the Project is behind her setup. Butterfly must decide whether to seek answers with the Project or believe the man who betrayed her years ago.”

In Prime Video’s Butterfly trailer, David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim) resurfaces after years of hiding, hoping to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Both are trained killers; between them, they know too many secrets to be left alive. As the pair attempts to reconcile, rival assassins try to eliminate them, and they must use every move and bullet in their arsenal to survive the ordeal.

Butterfly will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Executive producers include Ken Woodruff and Steph Cha; Daniel Dae Kim and John Cheng for 3AD; Stephen Christy and Ross Richie for BOOM! Studios; and Arash Amel for The Amel Company. Additionally, Adam Yoelin serves as Co-EP for BOOM! Studios. Kim’s production company, 3AD developed the series under their first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

Butterfly, a new original series, comes to Prime Video on August 13.

