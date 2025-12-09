Bleecker Street will give Joe Lynch’s alcohol-fueled horror comedy Buzzkill a theatrical release in 2027

A couple of months ago, it was announced that director Joe Lynch, whose credits include the slasher sequel Wrong Turn 2: Dead End and the recent H.P. Lovecraft adaptation / Stuart Gordon tribute Suitable Flesh, has lined up his next project, a really fun-sounding horror comedy called Buzzkill , which is set to star Billy Magnussen (Road House) and Lulu Wilson (Becky). Now, Bleecker Street has announced that they have acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the film, with plans to give it a nationwide theatrical release in 2027.

Buzzkill hasn’t started filming yet, but production is scheduled to begin in early 2026 in Texas.

What Is Buzzkill?

Described as a blend of A Quiet Place and Another Round, Buzzkill has a screenplay by Colin McLaughlin that tells a story set in a small Texas town terrorized by a creature that can only be seen by people who are drunk. Magnussen will be taking on the role of the recently widowed and recovering alcoholic Sheriff Red, who launches an investigation as locals begin turning up murdered and dismembered one by one, discovering that the monster feeds on the blood alcohol content of its victims. With the annual brewery festival fast approaching, the whole town is about to get wasted. Red must face his demons and pick up the bottle one last time to take down the monster and save his town for good. Wilson will play Lydia, Red’s vengeful little sister.

Brothers Dane and Cole Eckerle are producing through their company Bad Grey, while Jonathan Schwartz and Nick Shumaker produce for Anonymous Content, with David Levine executive producing. Magnussen is also producing through his company HappyBad Bungalow, and his partners Anne Hollister and Shane Andries serve as co-executive producers. Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson, Tyler DiNapoli, and Miranda King, are executive producing.

Thrilling and Blood-Soaked

Kent Sanderson, CEO of Bleecker Street, provided the following statement: “ Bleecker’s mandate is, above all else, to bring genres of all kinds to theatergoers, and Buzzkill aims to make the theater into the ultimate, thrilling and blood-soaked party. Joe brings such a distinct voice to his work, and we’re excited to be partnering with him and the whole cast. ” Dane Eckerle previously said, “ Colin has crafted a story that’s equal parts hilarious, scary and action-packed — an entertaining romp from start to finish. Joe Lynch’s track record and ability to create high-octane genre chaos makes him the perfect filmmaker for the job. “

In addition to Wrong Turn 2 and Suitable Flesh, Joe Lynch has also directed Knights of Badassdom, Everly, Mayhem, Point Blank, and a segment of the anthology film Chillerama, plus episodes of 12 Deadly Days, My Dead Ex, Creepshow, Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, and Tales from the Void.

Does Buzzkill sound like fun to you? It definitely does to me. Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.