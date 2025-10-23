Horror Movie News

Buzzkill: Billy Magnussen, Lulu Wilson to star in Joe Lynch’s alcohol-fueled horror comedy

Joe Lynch is set to direct the horror comedy Buzzkill, with Billy Magnussen and Lulu Wilson taking on the lead rolesJoe Lynch is set to direct the horror comedy Buzzkill, with Billy Magnussen and Lulu Wilson taking on the lead roles

Director Joe Lynch, whose credits include the slasher sequel Wrong Turn 2: Dead End and the recent H.P. Lovecraft adaptation / Stuart Gordon tribute Suitable Flesh, has just lined up his next project, a really fun-sounding horror comedy called Buzzkill – and Deadline reveals that Billy Magnussen (Road House) and Lulu Wilson (Becky) have signed on to star in the film.

Described as a blend of A Quiet Place and Another Round, Buzzkill has a screenplay by Colin McLaughlin that tells a story set in a small Texas town terrorized by a creature that can only be seen by people who are drunk. Magnussen will be taking on the role of the recently widowed and recovering alcoholic Sheriff Red, who launches an investigation as locals begin turning up murdered and dismembered one by one, discovering that the monster feeds on the blood alcohol content of its victims. With the annual brewery festival fast approaching, the whole town is about to get wasted. Red must face his demons and pick up the bottle one last time to take down the monster and save his town for good. Wilson will play Lydia, Red’s vengeful little sister.

Brothers Dane and Cole Eckerle are producing through their company Bad Grey, while Jonathan Schwartz and Nick Shumaker produce for Anonymous Content, with David Levine executive producing. Magnussen is also producing through his company HappyBad Bungalow, and his partners Anne Hollister and Shane Andries serve as co-executive producers. AC Independent and The Veterans will have a sizzle reel and the script available for potential buyers to check out at the American Film Market next month.

Dane Eckerle provided the following statement: “Colin has crafted a story that’s equal parts hilarious, scary and action-packed — an entertaining romp from start to finish. Joe Lynch’s track record and ability to create high-octane genre chaos makes him the perfect filmmaker for the job. Add our stars, Billy and Lulu, plus our partners at Anonymous Content and The Veterans — and we couldn’t think of a better team to be brewing this movie alongside.

In addition to Wrong Turn 2 and Suitable Flesh, Joe Lynch has also directed Knights of Badassdom, Everly, Mayhem, Point Blank, and a segment of the anthology film Chillerama, plus episodes of 12 Deadly Days, My Dead Ex, Creepshow, Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, and Tales from the Void.

Does Buzzkill sound like fun to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
