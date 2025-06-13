Carrie: Matthew Lillard says Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King series will be filming by the end of the month

Carrie, the subject of author Stephen King’s first published novel and one of the greatest female icons in the horror genre, is coming back – and this time Mike Flanagan is the one taking her to prom. It was announced last October that Flanagan was working with King to turn the story of Carrie into an eight episode series that will be released through Amazon’s Prime Video service. Flanagan is executive producing the series with Trevor Macy. Deadline noted at the time, “They’re opening a writer’s room, so this one’s happening quickly.” Since then, the show received the official greenlight from Prime Video and has been assembling its cast. One of the cast members is Matthew Lillard (Scream) as Principal Grayle, and during a recent interview with One Take, Lillard revealed that the show will be filming by the end of the month!

Lillard’s co-stars include Summer H. Howell of Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky as Carrie, Siena Agudong (The 4:30 Movie) as Sue Snell, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie’s mom, Margaret White; Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin, Alison Thornton (Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan’s Crossing) as Tommy. Returning Flanagan collaborators Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Crystal Balint, and Danielle Klaudt are also in the mix, along with Heather Graham (Suitable Flesh), Tim Bagley (The Perfect Couple), Tahmoh Penikett (The Madness), Mapuana Makia (Doogie Kamealoha M.D.), newcomer Rowan Danielle, Naika Toussaint (Washington Black), Delainey Hayles (Interview with the Vampire), and Cassandra Naud (Influencer). Details on their characters have not been revealed.

Published in 1974, King’s novel Carrie served as the inspiration for the classic 1976 film directed by Brian De Palma. The concept then sat dormant for a couple of decades, until the sequel The Rage: Carrie 2 came along in 1999. That was quickly followed by a made-for-TV Carrie remake in 2002, and then Carrie got a big screen remake in 2013. The character was played by Sissy Spacek in ’76, Angela Bettis in ’02, and Chloe Grace Moretz in ’13. Back in 2019, it was rumored that a limited series adaptation was in development at FX, but that project (if it existed) didn’t go anywhere.

King’s novel has the following description: Unpopular at school and subjected to her mother’s religious fanaticism at home, Carrie White does not have it easy. But while she may be picked on by her classmates, she has a gift she’s kept secret since she was a little girl: she can move things with her mind. Doors lock. Candles fall. Her ability has been both a power and a problem. And when she finds herself the recipient of a sudden act of kindness, Carrie feels like she’s finally been given a chance to be normal. She hopes that the nightmare of her classmates’ vicious taunts is over . . . but an unexpected and cruel prank turns her gift into a weapon of horror so destructive that the town may never recover. Here’s the logline for Flanagan’s series: A bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.

Lillard told One Take (with thanks to ComicBasics for the transcription), “ Carrie started rehearsals yesterday. All eight episodes are completely shot-listed, every script has been written. We’re 10 days out from shooting and we’re all in the rehearsals together. “

Are you looking forward to the Carrie TV series, and are you glad to hear it will be filming so soon? Let us know by leaving a comment below.