Alucard, Simon Belmont, and more enter a race against time to defeat a Vampire Messiah before it’s too late in Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 trailer

Dear Konami, what will it take to get a proper reboot of the Castlevania video game franchise? After years of Netflix delivering high-quality animation projects for the legendary franchise, it’s time for you to step up your game. I am a lifelong fan who wants you restored to your former glory. If you need inspiration or want to know what fans like, gaze upon the might of Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 trailer, previewing the next exciting chapter of an animated series that has yet to miss the mark.

“Now joined by the legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time,” says the official logline for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2. “Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror.”

For more plot details about Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, read Netflix‘s official description below:

“France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

In Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 trailer, all light has been drained from the sky, bringing hope and despair to those willing to fight the forces of evil and restore order to a world overtaken by chaos. The only solution to end the threat of eternal darkness is for Alucard, Simon Belmont, and others in their eclectic group of vampire hunters to join forces against things that go bump in the night. The Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 trailer gives fans a taste of the bloody action to come as monsters and magic taint a world infected with mystery.

Are you excited for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 on Netflix? Do you wish Konami would get its act together and introduce a new game in the franchise? We recently got some classic Castlevania video game collections, but I want a brand-new adventure! I’m sure I’m not the only one.