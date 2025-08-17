Charisma Carpenter says she’s not in the Buffy reboot

As Cordelia Chase once said, “I wish Buffy Summers had never come to Sunnydale.” But for many fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, we do wish Cordelia would return for the upcoming reboot. OK, so Cordelia died in the final season of spin-off Angel, but we’re dealing with a supernatural world here, so anything is possible. But for Charisma Carpenter, she has no part in the future of Buffy.

Charisma Carpenter portrayed Cordelia in 54 episodes throughout Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s first three seasons before heading off to Angel. But despite her close ties to the franchise, she insists she has no involvement in the Hulu series. Taking to TikTok, she told her followers, “Hey, I get asked this a lot: ‘Are you doing the reboot?’ And I thought I would address it. I am not in the reboot. I am not in the pilot. I don’t even know if the show has been picked up to go to series – I assume it will be.”

Charisma Carpenter continued her post by particularly citing one comment under a previous TikTok that said Cordelia’s first line in the new Buffy series should be, “The bitch is back,” a reference to Carpenter’s podcast. “It was not intended to sound coded in any kind of way, alluding to the fact that I was admitting to being in the reboot…People were also then commenting, ‘Oh is this…Are you saying…?’ like it was an easter egg à la Taylor Swift. Not at all. I have not had a conversation with any of the powers that be to include Cordelia at this point.”

As far as which other key players will return for the Buffy series, Charisma Carpenter was no doubt one a lot of people wanted. That goes for Sarah Michelle Gellar (recently seen on the set), too, who said she hopes she can bring back as many dead characters as possible; and considering Carpenter wasn’t fully on board with killing off Cordelia at the time, this might give her the closure she desired.

Which Buffy the Vampire Slayer characters do you want to see return for the reboot?