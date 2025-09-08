Movie News

Children of Liberty: The producers of Ernest & Celestine travel to New York for a World War II animated epic

By
Posted 4 hours ago

When most people think of 2012, animated films like Hotel Transylvania, Paranorman, Brave, Frankenweenie, Wreck-It Ralph, and Wolf Children come to mind. However, tucked away from movies like Ice Age: Continental Drift, The Lorax, and The Suicide Shop is the adorable and endearing animated drama Ernest & Celestine, revolving around the unlikely friendship between a bear and a young mouse. Fast-forward to 2025, and Variety says the producers of Ernest & Celestine are getting the band back together for Children of Liberty, an animated World War II epic, set in New York.

Variety says Paris-based sales company Urban will join the Children of Liberty effort, which is an adaptation of Robert H. Lieberman’s novel The Nazis, My Father and Me. Didier and Damien Brunner will produce the film through their Folivari studio, with Rémy Schaepman and Léahn Vivier-Chapas directing. Lieberman co-wrote the screenplay adaptation.

“Set in New York in 1941 – just weeks before the U.S. finally entered WWII — the story follows 12-year-old Steven who gets lost in the chaos of Manhattan’s Grand Central Station and suspects that his father might be a Nazi spy,” reads Variety’s description. “With the help of 14-year-old Jewish refugee Miriam, Steven embarks on a daring quest across the city’s labyrinthine streets. As war rages in Europe, the two children navigate danger and secrets that challenge their understanding of family and friendship, reshaping their childhoods forever.”

“As producers, this film resonates with our own family history, with the fractures and secrets that arise amidst silence,” Brunner said, adding that Children of Liberty is “a film about war, but seen through the eyes of children. A gaze that can bring courage, truth, and sometimes hope.”

Didier Brunner is a force to be reckoned with in the animation space. He’s produced some of my favorite animated films, including The Secret of Kells, Wolfwalkers, and Pachamama. Despite the terrifying subject matter, I’m excited to see what he can do to help make Children of Liberty an unforgettable exploration of war, determination, and survival.

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,569 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 1 month ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!