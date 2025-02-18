Chris Pine is set to star in the crime thriller Nowhere Fast

Chris Pine is heading back into some dark territory after movies like Don’t Worry Darling with his upcoming crime thriller Nowhere Fast. Variety has reported that Pine is set to star in the film that is written by Noah Hawley, who has created the FX shows Fargo and Legion in addition to directing an episode of the upcoming series Alien: Earth. Hawley’s film and TV production company that is based out of Austin, 26 Keys Productions, will be producing the new project.

According to Variety, Nowhere Fast is “a Texas crime thriller following a small-town criminal who inadvertently kills the nephew of his boss.” 30West, who had executive produced and financed another Chris Pine film, The Contractor, will be financing and co-represent the U.S. rights for the crime thriller along with CAA Media Finance. AGC International, which is the international sales arm of the thriving independent production company AGC Studios, will represent the foreign rights. Casting for the rest of the principal roles is currently underway.

Pine is coming off of a devastating reaction to his first writing/directing/starring project, Poolman, which had been panned across the board with critics. Pine would admit that at one point, he almost submitted to the reception, but he ultimately sees past the criticism, “I watched my film. After the reviews in Toronto I was like maybe I did make a pile of sh*t. I went back and watched it. I fucking love this film. I love this film so much.”