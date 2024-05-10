Chris Pine refuses to accept critics’ panning of Poolman, “I love this film”

Chris Pine talks on the Happy Sad Confused podcast about literally being happy, sad and confused about the release of his directorial debut.

By

Chris Pine would amass a number of successful movies over the years of his career since his breaking out in J.J. Abrams‘ reboot of Star Trek in 2009. The son of CHiPs star Robert Pine had carved out a nice little resume for himself and would make the move to behind the camera as he brought a passion project of his to life with this year’s Poolman. That move was naturally a risk, and unfortunately, Pine’s film would not garner a positive response. Our own Chris Bumbray said in his review, Poolman ranks with the worst movies I’ve ever reviewed at JoBlo. It’s a stunningly unfunny comic noir vanity project for star Chris Pine, who also directed and co-wrote the film. […] it has already become notorious at the festival for the amount of walkouts taking place at the screenings.”

That review would be among a bevy of bad ones, with Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman calling it an “absurdist disaster.” The kind of attention Poolman received was not easy for Pine to ignore. The movie has even yet to be released, and with early harsh buzz, Pine has an interesting task of promoting a movie that has already been notoriously panned. While on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pine would admit that at one point, he almost submitted to the reception, but he ultimately refuses the criticism, “I watched my film. After the reviews in Toronto I was like maybe I did make a pile of sh*t. I went back and watched it. I fucking love this film. I love this film so much.”

Pine continued to explain his reaction on the matter, “When the film came out at Toronto and just got fucking panned…I tried to make a joyful film. With so much joy behind it, to then be met with a fusillade of not-so-joyous stuff…the cognitive dissonance there was quite something. It’s ultimately been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s forced me to double down on joy and really double down on what I love most about my job, which you kind of forget, it’s fundamentally about play. You become children for hours a day and make believe. There’s an impish quality that I don’t want to lose.”

He continued, “In the reframing of it…one of my favorite quotes is in Latin and it’s ‘vigor grows from the wound,’ In everything that feels like a setback, yes there is the hurt of the cut, but as the scar tissue forms and the healing process happens you do benefit from a growth in resilience.”

Source: Variety
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
gunmen 1994
Gunmen: Mario Van Peebles fondly recalls working with Christopher Lambert on underrated 90s actioner
Universal and Amblin tap the Lincoln Lawyer’s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to help lead its new Jurassic World movie
gollum, lord of the rings, warner bros
Warner Bros. has a Lord of the Rings fan film, The Hunt for Gollum, taken off of YouTube
panic room blu-ray
From Dogma to Panic Room: more hard-to-find movies (keep your DVDs)
View All

About the Author

1556 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Poolman News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
poolman review

Poolman Review

Chris Pine’s directorial debut, Poolman, is a deadly dull flop that ranks as one of the worst directorial debuts in recent memory.

Load more articles