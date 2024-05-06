Chris Pine is “stunned” that Wonder Woman 3 isn’t happening

As we know, Wonder Woman 3 is no longer moving forward now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over DC Studios, but it’s a choice Chris Pine doesn’t understand.

Chris Pine. who played Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, told Business Insider that he was “ stunned ” when he learned Wonder Woman 3 had been axed. “ I’m stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere, ” Pine said “ I don’t know what the reasoning was behind that; it’s above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character; Patty is such a thoughtful director. ”

The actor had no expectations that he would have been involved in the third movie. “ Me. No. Homie is dead. Steve is gonzo, ” he said. “ It would be ridiculous to try to bring me back. ” Trevor was killed off in the first Wonder Woman movie but was brought back for Wonder Woman 1984 through a little comic-book magic. As Pine said, it would have been a little ridiculous if they brought him back yet again.

As much as Pine loves the Wonder Woman franchise nowadays, he initially hesitated to sign on. “ I had no interest in playing the boyfriend, and it sounded like second fiddle, ” Pine said. “ Then, in talking to Patty, the way she described it was, ‘Forget the superhero of it all, this is a romance, this is ‘Casablanca,’ that’s the movie I want to make.’ I was like, oh, now that is very cool because when have you seen a superhero film that was a love story, ultimately? That had nothing to do with blowing shit up. “

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has said that she doesn’t believe DC Studios is “ interested in doing any ‘Wonder Woman’ for the time being, ” but she doesn’t hold any ill will. “ It’s not an easy task, with what’s going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans, ” Jenkins said. “ I don’t know what they are planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is and they have to follow their heart and do what they’ve got planned. “ At the moment, the only Wonder Woman-related project in development for the new DC Universe is the Paradise Lost prequel series for Max.

Chris Pine will next be seen in Poolman, which he also co-wrote and directed. After catching the flick at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, our own Chris Bumbray said it was one of the worst movies he’s ever reviewed. Yikes. You’ll be able to find out for yourself when Poolman is released on May 10th.