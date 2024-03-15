Patty Jenkins says DC Studios isn’t “interested in doing any Wonder Woman”

Although Wonder Woman 1984 was nowhere near as good as its predecessor, there were still plans for Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot to return for Wonder Woman 3. However, that all changed when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios and decided not to move forward with the project. While speaking on the Talking Pictures podcast, Jenkins said that her journey with Wonder Woman is over “ for the time being, easily forever. “

Jenkins added that she doesn’t believe DC Studios is “ interested in doing any ‘Wonder Woman’ for the time being, ” but she doesn’t hold any ill will. “ It’s not an easy task, with what’s going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans, ” Jenkins said. “ I don’t know what they are planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is and they have to follow their heart and do what they’ve got planned. “

I’m certain that Wonder Woman will have a part to play in the DC Universe, just not immediately. For the moment, the only Wonder Woman project in development is the Paradise Lost prequel series for Max. Set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman, the series focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women.