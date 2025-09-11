Sydney Sweeney fights for herself inside and outside the ring in the trailer for Christy

One of the most anticipated releases from this year’s TIFF is Sydney Sweeney‘s turn as boxer Christy Martin in the film Christy. David Michod directs the untitled Christy Martin sports biopic he co-wrote with Mirrah Foulkes. The project charts Martin’s rise to become the most iconic boxer of the 1990s. Dubbed the “female Rocky” by producers, the film Christy follows Martin as she makes a name for herself in the squared circle. Ben Foster plays James Martin in the film, with Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, and Tony Cavalero filling out the main cast.

Black Bear Pictures has now released the trailer. The official synopsis from the studio reads, “Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster). But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.”

Our Chris Bumbray thought the film was good, not great, after screening it at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. He says in his review, “Of course, the big TIFF question is whether this will put Sweeney in Oscar contention. While I enjoyed the movie, I don’t quite see it as Oscar fare, as it hits some of the more predictable biopic beats. I also found Foster’s performance uneven. At times, he slips into hamminess, leaning on too-obvious tricks like a paunch or a bad combover. It often felt like he was playing dress-up, whereas Sweeney fully inhabits her character—even with a significant physical transformation. Still, Christy is an engaging biopic, though the grim subject matter might limit its commercial appeal. Black Bear will release it this November, and hopefully, audiences will give it a chance. More than anything, it proves that whatever you may think of Sydney Sweeney, her legitimate talent as an actress can’t be dismissed.”

Christy steps into the ring on November 7.