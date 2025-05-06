Movie News

Drive writer Hossein Amini will rewrite Clayface for DC Studios

Posted 2 hours ago
According to The Wrap, Hossein Amini will rewrite Clayface for DC Studios. Mike Flanagan, who wrote the first pass on the script, initially brought the project to life, but recent rumours have claimed that a potential “page 1 rewrite” is underway. How much of Flanagan’s script will be rewritten remains to be seen, but production is still slated to kick off this October in the U.K.

Amini is best known for writing Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive and, more recently, several episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. James Watkins (Speak No Evil) will direct the Clayface movie, which will be produced by Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris.

Earlier this year, Gunn explained that he never intended on making a Clayface movie in the DC Universe, but Flanagan’s script was just too good to ignore. “I didn’t plan on making a Clayface movie. Mike came in. He pitched this wonderful idea. I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t believe you got me to want to make a Clayface movie,’” Gunn said. “But he’s got to write the script and who knows how that’s going to work. He goes and he writes the script. First draft is great. Second draft is even better. And then I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we found a place for it because if there’s quality stuff, we can find a way to work it in.” While bringing in another writer to rewrite a script you loved so much may seem strange, Flanagan is a busy dude and may not have the time to devote to the project. He’s currently developing a TV series based on Stephen King’s Carrie for Amazon MGM as well as working on a brand-new Exorcist movie.

Although the animated Creature Commandos series gave us our first little taste of the DCU, our first real look at the new franchise will arrive in just two months with Superman. The film, written and directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent/Superman and is slated to hit theaters on July 11th. Next up will be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will debut on June 26, 2026. As for Clayface, the studio has already given the film a September 11, 2026 release.

Source: The Wrap
