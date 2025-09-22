Clevatess: Season 1 TV Review: Yûji Iwahara’s action fantasy epic is a compelling and viscerally violent tale of succession

Plot: A group of heroes set out to destroy Cleavatess, the king of beasts. But they stumble on a conspiracy to destroy the world and must rely on Cleavatess to help them out.

Review: Making a well-rounded fantasy epic is an art, and delicately balancing action with imagination, a smattering of humor, and a grand sense of scale is perilous. However, Yûji Iwahara’s Clevatess makes it look easy as the adaptation of the popular manga brings every weapon in its arsenal to the stage, then proceeds to slice and dice like we’re in the heady days of Ninja Scroll and Berserk. While territorial pissings are nothing new to anime, Clevatess presents a well-worn land grab story exceptionally well, with an exciting cast of characters doing much of the heavy lifting.

In Clevatess, a gathering of five territories belonging to separate factions represents what the humans know and control. Beyond that collective border lies darkness, stretching out as far and wide as the eye can see, controlled by Dark Lords of shadow and unnatural things. In the kingdom of Hiden lies a forge capable of crafting weapons to battle the darkness, with the promise of expansion and the unknown as the prize for the spoils of war.

When the demon king Clevatess slays all but one from a group of legendary heroes, the only survivor of the slaughter, Alicia Glenfall, infused by the demon king’s dark ichor, becomes enslaved to Clevatess so she can look after a baby left in his care. Meanwhile, everyone wants a crack at the Haiden Forge, knowing its secrets hide the key to expansion into the dark border. It’s pretty standard stuff, but damn, it’s entertaining as hell!

Clevatess is a total package anime series. It combines well-rounded character work with 90s-style action that often cranks the violence factor to eleven. No joke. I audibly shouted many times, basking in the ultra-violence, watching characters get dispatched in outrageous and diabolical ways. A warning: Don’t get attached to anyone, especially the “extras.” Still, while bandits suffering from main character syndrome are hardly a concern, Clevatess‘s primary cast truly shines.

Alicia Glenfall is a brave, mouthy, spitfire, hellbent on avenging her father’s death by killing Dorel, one of several generals after the Haiden Forge. Alicia’s sense of discovery throughout the series is fun to follow, as she learns new talents inspired by the demon king’s dark ichor flowing through her veins.

Clen, a humanoid yet still very magical manifestation of Clevatess, controls Alicia. Clen is curious about the human race and wants to understand more about it before wiping it off the planet. Clen’s sardonic and efficacious nature makes him a joy to watch, especially if dry wit is your catnip. Nelluru, the ultra-tough wet nurse tasked with caring for Luna (the boy who would be king of Haiden and keeper of the Forge), is as sweet and innocent as they come. She adds an airiness to the series, and the decision to turn her into a high-spirited muscle mommy is inspired.

Dorel isn’t the only villain making trouble for Alicia, Clen, and their band of travelers. Maynard, a powerful wizard able to control insects, and Naie, a metal manipulator, bring plenty of drama to the field, though their methods could be more effective. While an entertaining, scenery-chewing baddie with malice as his modus operandi, Maynard is surprisingly ineffective during his larger moments. I still love him, though. He’s capable of much more, and he’ll likely return with a vengeance in the second season. As for Naie, I’ve not read the manga, but I could see her becoming a valuable ally down the road. She’s sleepy, sassy, and unopposed to sharing her gifts, even with the enemy. I like her.

This is all to say that Clevatess is overflowing with well-written characters. The show manages to subvert most tropes and course-correct anime trappings at nearly every turn. The story takes unexpected turns for the uninitiated, and as I’d said, the action is top-notch. I want to shout to Nobuaki Nobusawa for his excellent score. The music suits the Dungeons & Dragons-like vibes, and the series’s intro track, “Ruler,” by Mayu Maeshima, is a heavy metal banger.

Clevatess is exceptionally well-paced. The need to protect Luna and get him to the Forge creates a sense of urgency that feels earned and compelling. Later episodes in the season introduce much lore about the Forge’s secrets. These revelations carry a stern warning about the abuse of power and how knowing the truth behind what you seek could be dangerous and lead to disillusionment. Be careful of what you wish for, and who writes the stories we accept as gospel.

Clevatess is a blast for anyone looking to dive into a character-rich, wildly gnarly, and full-of-potential brand-new series. I’m adding it to my must-watch list, and might even read the manga to get ahead in the interim. While there’s no shortage of great anime, Clevatess delivers on all fronts to present a 12-episode epic filled with magic, over-the-top action, and surprises waiting behind fun twists and turns.

Clevatess GREAT 8