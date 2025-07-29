Images show Brad Pitt in character on the set of David Fincher’s Cliff Booth movie

Quentin Tarantino has it locked in his mind that he can only direct ten feature films before retiring, so when he wrote a follow-up to his 2019 film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and felt that it wasn’t worthy of being his tenth and final movie, he was planning to scrap it. The script centered on Cliff Booth, the stuntman character Brad Pitt won an Oscar for bringing to life, so it’s understandable that Pitt really didn’t want to let go of the project. In a shocking turn of events, he was able to convince Tarantino to let another director bring the story to the screen: David Fincher, who previously directed Pitt in Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The movie, which is believed to be going by the title The Adventures of Cliff Booth , is now in production, and Pitt has been spotted on the set, in Cliff Booth mode! To see the images, just keep scrolling down.

For this movie, Cliff Booth has reportedly retired from stunt work and is now embarking on a new career as a Hollywood fixer. Pitt is joined in the cast by Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Holt McCallany, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian. There have been rumors that Leonardo DiCaprio might show up as his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood character Rick Dalton, but his involvement has never been confirmed.

It has been said that Mateen’s character is modelled after Jim Brown, the iconic football player who retired early to pursue an acting career, appearing in movies such as The Dirty Dozen. As for Debicki, the story calls for two key female roles: one who runs a bar and mud wrestling establishment, and the other who is a trophy wife. Debicki could play either of these roles, or perhaps a completely different one. There are no details about the other characters.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth started filming on July 28 and is expected to wrap by mid-January. The project is set up at the Netflix streaming service.

Are you excited to watch Brad Pitt play Cliff Booth again in David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth? Check out the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.