Clown in a Cornfield slasher movie unveils a full trailer

A full trailer has been released for the slasher movie Clown in a Cornfield, directed by Eli Craig and based on the Adam Cesare novel

Two years have gone by since we heard that an adaptation of the Adam Cesare novel Clown in a Cornfield (pick up a copy HERE) was in the works, with Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil and Little Evil‘s Eli Craig on board to direct the film. Recently, we learned when we’re going to have the chance to see the movie, as it was announced that RLJE Films will be giving it a theatrical release in the United States on May 9th. That will be followed by a streaming release on the Shudder service. The full trailer was attached to the theatrical release of the sci-fi thriller Ash last weekend, and now it has made its way online. You can check it out in the embed above!

Clown in a Cornfield centers on Quinn and her father, who have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play. Eli Craig wrote the screenplay with Carter Blanchard.

Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), Carson MacCormac (Shazam!), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), and Kevin Durand (Abigail) star.

Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and John Fischer produced alongside Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Terry Dougas of Rhea Films. Executive producers include Blanchard, as well as Jean-Luc De Fanti, Max Work, and Kostas Tsoukalas of Rhea Films, Petersen Harris and George Berman of Temple Hill, Dave Bishop and George Hamilton of Protagonist Pictures, Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films Inc., and Myron John Tataryn of Thundersnow Pictures. Clown in a Cornfield is a Rhea Films Production as well as a Temple Hill Production and was financed by Hercules Film Fund.

When the distribution deal was made, Craig said, “ I’m thrilled to partner with RLJE Films and Shudder to release this insanely fun action, horror, comedy where we always wanted it to be seen — in theaters! As always in my movies, there’s a deeper theme about the collision of perspectives and ideals that leads to utter mayhem. It was fun in this one, however, to let the horror thrills take the lead, while the comedic absurdity that I can’t help but see in life brings a bit of levity. “

If the Clown in a Cornfield movie is successful, there is definitely franchise potential here. Cesare has already written two more novels in the series, Clown in a Cornfield II: Frendo Lives and Clown in a Cornfield III: The Church of Frendo. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray recently had the chance to watch Clown in a Cornfield and gave it a 7/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK.

