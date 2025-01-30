Cobra Kai Season 6: Sneak peek at the final episodes dropped by Netflix

Every battle has led to this. Netflix drops a sneak peek at the final episodes of Cobra Kai season 6, which will premiere next month.

Netflix’s Cobra Kai will end in two weeks after six seasons, and the streaming service has released a new sneak peek clip from the final five episodes. They also dropped a few new photos, which you can check out below!

The synopsis for the final episodes reads: “ After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this. “

I’ll admit to turning up my nose at the series’ concept when it was first announced. A Karate Kid spinoff series on YouTube? Nah. Imagine my surprise when the series not only turned out to be great but kept raising the bar season after season.

Although Cobra Kai is coming to an end, it won’t be the last we see of Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. He’s set to reprise the role in Karate Kid: Legends, where he will star alongside the one and only Jackie Chan. “ After a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother, ” reads the official synopsis. “ Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough. Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown. ” Karate Kid: Legends will hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

Cobra Kai creators Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz have also been considering more spinoffs, including a prequel series centered on Mr. Miyagi. However, nothing is official.

The final five episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 will debut on Netflix on February 13th.