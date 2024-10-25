Conclave Interview: Ralph Fiennes and Edward Berger on their superb Vatican thriller

There aren’t many actors whose filmographies can stack up against Ralph Fiennes. Think about it – Schindler’s List, Strange Days, Quiz Show, The English Patient, The Constant Gardener, The Grand Budapest Hotel, etc. Plus, he was M in the Daniel Craig James Bond movies and Voldemort. In recent years, Fiennes seems to be getting better and better, with The Menu an art-house smash, while he’s also appearing in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later.

Add to that already impressive list of credits Edward Berger’s Conclave, in which he plays a Cardinal presiding over a Papal election who turns into a sleuth when he discovers backstabbing amongst the candidates. An adaption of the novel by Robert Harris, I absolutely loved this movie when I saw it at TIFF (read my review). I was excited to get the chance to briefly speak with Fiennes and Berger about the film, which I think ranks among the best thrillers in recent memory (despite a total absence of violence).

In our chat, Berger, who also directed the amazing remake of All Quiet on the Western Front, discusses the challenge of making a dialogue-driven movie such as this cinematic. At the same time, Fiennes compares the movie to the work of John le Carré, with both optimistic that the film will prove to be a rare adult-driven hit with audiences all over. Check out the interview above and go see the movie! It’s now playing in theaters everywhere.