Connescence: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick to star alongside one another for the first time in 20 years

Despite sharing a life and being in the same profession, husband-and-wife duo Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick haven’t starred in a film together in twenty years. Thankfully for us, that’s about to change as they’ll lead the Michael J. Weithorn-directed film Connescence. The project from Weithorn, who created the TV series The King of Queens, starring Kevin James, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller, begins principal photography this week with Victoria Hill and Greg Clark’s Fibonacci Films. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are thrilled to team up for Connescence, and Hollywood is ready to welcome the duo back to the silver screen.

Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus, Black Christmas, It’s What’s Inside) and Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans, Taxi) join Bacon and Sedgwick as primary cast members. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Connescence features Kevin Bacon as Stan Olszewski, “a sharp, funny, but chronically underachieving security guard, who breaks up an attempted robbery at the home of Cynthia Rand (Sedgwick), a successful urologist married to brilliant former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand (Judd Hirsch).” After the incident, a spirited friendship materializes. The bond begins with late-night text sessions filled with jokes and moments of self-reflection. However, the dynamic grows into something neither could have anticipated.

The last time Bacon and Sedgwick acted together was in 2004 for Lisa Cholodenko’s Cavedweller and Nicole Kassell’s The Woodsman.

“We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script.” said Bacon and Sedgwick about teaming up for their first onscreen pairing in two decades.

“We are thrilled and excited to bring this timely, entertaining and moving story to life with such a stellar cast,” said Victoria Hill of Fibonacci Films.

In addition to her starring role, Sedgwick produces alongside Hill, Bacon, and Andrew Mann. Laura D’Augello co-produces.

Leaving a mark on the comedy world with The King of Queens, Weithorn also got behind the camera for television hits like The Goldbergs, Weird Loners, and Schooled. Knowing his acumen for catching comedy on film, Weithorn is a perfect filmmaker to capture Bacon and Sedgwick’s comedic chops on the silver screen.

Are you excited to see Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s chemistry after so many years of working on separate projects? Connescence should be interesting; we’ll keep our ear to the ground for more details.