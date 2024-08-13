Corey Yuen, the Hong Kong director and cinematographer, revealed to have passed away in 2022

After yesterday’s rumors and confusion, we now know that Hong Kong director and cinematographer Corey Yuen has died. Interestingly, according to the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, Yuen passed away in 2022, but the media kept his death a secret at the request of his family. While the Federation did not reveal a date of death, we know the Righting Wrongs, The Transporter, and DOA: Dead or Alive director died of complications from COVID-19. On Monday, news about Mr. Yuen’s death was revealed on Chinese-language social media by action legend Jackie Chan, who trained alongside Yuen under Sammo Hung Yuen Wah, Yuen Qiu, and Yuen Biao at the Peking Opera School.

Corey Yuen started as an actor, contributing to 114 projects and playing roles in films like The Jade Raksha, Long ya Jian, Ai Nu, Brutal Boxer, and more. He worked alongside cinema’s greatest martial artists, including Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Rothrock, and the lightning-quick Jet Li.

With his feet through the door, Yuen transitioned into cinematography, stunts, and getting behind the camera to direct. He cut his directing teeth on the martial arts film The Legend of Fong Sai-Yuk and the sequel Fong Sai Yuk 2. In the coming years, Yuen directed other heart-pounding action films like The Defender, My Father is a Hero, So Close, and more. Yuen also directed the first film in Jason Statham’s The Transporter series and DOA: Dead or Alive, the live-action adaptation of the Koei Tecmo fighting video game franchise. Shout out to my Brad Wong mains!

On the choreography front, Yuen arranged sequences for Romeo Must Die, Kiss of the Dragon, The Expendables, X-Men, Transporter 3, and more.

Corey Yuen accomplished more in his career than most filmmakers could ever hope to achieve. As a martial artist and visionary, Mr. Yuen understood the skill required to portray thrilling martial arts safely, and his creativity fuelled every sequence. As news about his death reaches the masses, we wish Mr. Yuen’s family, friends, and fans healing and peace. We’re grateful to have so many fine examples of his talent to enjoy for years to come.