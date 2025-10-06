Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass still plan to wrap up their horror franchise with Creep 3

Back in 2014, writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer/star Mark Duplass teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to bring us the found footage horror film Creep – which was so well-received that a sequel, appropriately titled Creep 2, followed in 2017. Before Creep 2 was even released, Brice confirmed that a third film was in development and was meant to wrap everything up as a trilogy – but along the way, the plan changed from making another feature to making a TV series called The Creep Tapes. The six-episode series made its premiere on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services last November, becoming “the most watched Shudder show of all time on AMC+ and the strongest November release in Shudder history, driving record subscriber growth and social media engagement.” Shudder, Brice, and Duplass are looking to replicate that success when The Creep Tapes season 2 premieres on November 14th – and while it remains to be seen just how long this show will last, Brice and Duplass have revealed that they still intend to close out the franchise with Creep 3 .

Created by Brice and Duplass, the first season of The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. Season 2 will continue to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake . In this new batch of six episodes, Duplass will be joined by guest stars David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Robert Longstreet (The Haunting of Hill House), Katie Aselton (Black Rock), Diego Josef (There’s Someone Inside Your House), Desean Terry (The Morning Show), Alec Bewkes (Lo$t BoyZ), Linas Phillips (Spree), Taylor Garron (Abbott Elementary), Timm Sharp (M3GAN 2.0), Jody Lambert (Banana Split), and Jeff Man (Creep 2).

The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include Duplass and Brice, who also write the show, with Brice directing all episodes. Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon are also executive producers on the series, and Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer.

Speaking with The Direct, Brice said, “ We will make a Creep 3. But we want Creep 3 to kind of be a defining, sort of, end of a sentence… Like, it should be something that closes things up. ” Duplass added, “ I think Patrick and I were a little paralyzed after we made Creep 2 to make Creep 3. They were so successful. And when I say successful, I mean the core fans loved them so much. We really didn’t want to make anything unless we felt like it could match, or in some ways supersede that, you know? So there’s something about making The Creep Tapes that freed us up a little bit to just be like, ‘Well, we’re not gonna make the double album. We’re gonna make a bunch of weird EPs,’ you know.? And that got really fun. “

