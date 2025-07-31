Crossed: Garth Ennis horror comic adaptation assembles a cast, including Devin Druid and Ash Santos

Garth Ennis has written some great, popular comic books over the years, with some of his work including the creation of the books Preacher and The Boys, and fan favorite runs on Marvel’s The Punisher. Preacher and The Boys have both gotten TV series adaptations, and ideas from Ennis’s Punisher books have made it to the screen. A year ago, it was announced that the Ennis-created horror comic Crossed is also getting an adaptation, with the independent company Six Studios picking up the rights to make a film based on the series. Six months ago, Rob Jabbaz, director of the Taiwanese horror film The Sadness, signed on to direct the film. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Crossed is already in post-production, having wrapped principal photography in Los Angeles, and the cast includes Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why), Ash Santos (American Horror Story), Owen Harn (Cobra Kai), Fedor Steer (Haunted Mansion), Kelvin Adekunle (City of Love), Ethan Jones Romero (Law & Order), Kyla Hee (Psychosis), Chido Nwokocha (Top Gun: Maverick), Spenser Granese (Dope Thief), Bob Morley (The 100), Ana Mulvoy Ten (American Crime), Steven Hack (Little Death), Angie Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer), Peter Falls (Nash Bridges), and newcomer Lorenzo Ross.

Devin Druid and Ash Santos take on the roles of Stan and Cindy, the leaders of a group of strangers thrown together as they attempt to escape northward away from the inflicted konwn as the Crossed. In this world, those affected by a mysterious disease appear to have a cross on their foreheads, with these people follow their worst impulses. Imagine if zombies were just humans who their intellect, but are also homicidal maniacs.

As other survivors on the run, we have Ethan Jones Romero as Thomas; Kyla Hee as Kelly; Chido Nwokocha as Kitrick; Spenser Granese as Brett; Bob Morley as Randall; Ana Mulvoy Ten as Sheena; Steven Hack as ‘Geoff; and Lorenzo Ross as Patrick. Angie Campbell is Amy and Peter Falls is Joel. Owen Harn leads the infected Crossed as the villain Horsecock, with Fedor Steer as Face and Kelvin Adekunle as Stump.

Carl Choi of Six Studios is producing the Crossed film with Ben Hung of Retro Entertainment and Ken Levin of Nightsky Productions. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Hung and Levin developed the project with Ennis and brought the property to Six Studios. Six Studios’ Jeff Huang is executive producing with Ennis, Carl Amari, and Bill Patterson. The screenplay Ennis wrote is said to be based on the first ten issues of the comic, but there’s a lot more source material to pull from if this film were to launch a franchise. There have been more than 200 issues of Crossed comics from various writers and artists.

Choi provided the following statement: “ Fans of Crossed have speculated on our cast for some time, and in the spirit of helping all Crossed fans survive the coming apocalypse, we are pleased to reveal our exceptional cast who are bringing Garth’s thrilling and horror-filled comic series to life on screen. “

Are you interested in Crossed? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.