Crumb Catcher trailer: home invasion thriller gets a limited edition Blu-ray release from Arrow Video – Exclusive!

After several years of making short films and producing films for other directors (he was an associate producer on Darling, Stray Bullets, Like Me, and Only a Switch, and a co-producer on The Ranger), Chris Skotchdopole made his feature directorial debut with the home invasion thriller Crumb Catcher , which has received a limited edition Blu-ray release courtesy of Arrow Video. To mark the occasion, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE look at the film’s trailer, which you can check out in the embed above.

The film has the following synopsis: Two married couples collide in Chris Skotchdopole’s beautifully shot and wonderfully wild Crumb Catcher, a truly unique and darkly funny home invasion thriller from the stable of Larry Fessenden’s Glass Eye Pix (The House of the Devil, The Ranger, Depraved). After blacking out during his wedding night, Shane (Rigo Garay) and his new wife, Leah (Ella Rae Peck), head to a remote house for their honeymoon. Their plans to find wedded bliss are hampered when there is a knock at their door. It’s the waiter, John (John Speredakos), and the bartender, Rose (Lorraine Farris), from the reception blackmailing Shane for something he can’t remember doing. As tensions escalate, it soon emerges that the blackmailers don’t just want money. They’re after business partners for their invention, a revolutionary device called… The Crumb Catcher. With terrific performances by the entire ensemble cast, this absurdist and satirical peek under the tablecloth is a chilling, yet hilarious, ode to the failure of the American Dream and “an insanely impressive directorial debut” (Collider) from writer-director Chris Skotchdopole, highlighted as one of the Best Horror Films of 2024 by The Hollywood Reporter.

Crumb Catcher comes to Blu-ray with these special features: – High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation – Original 5.1 surround sound audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Brand new commentary by writer-director Chris Skotchdopole, recorded exclusively for Arrow Video in 2025 – Catching Crumbs: The Making of Crumb Catcher, a 38-minute behind-the-scenes, featuring interviews with the film’s cast and crew, created exclusively for Arrow Video – The Egg and the Hatchet (2016), a short film by Chris Skotchdopole starring Taylor Zaudtke and Jeremy Gardner (21 mins) – Camp Out (2010), a short film by Chris Skotchdopole (13 mins) – Original trailer – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring an introduction by producer Larry Fessenden and new writing on the film by Richard Newby and Tori Potenza – Reversible sleeve featuring original artwork by Tessa Price and Sister Hyde

