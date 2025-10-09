Horror Movie News

Crush: 20th Century Studios wins bidding war over python thriller spec script

By
Posted 4 hours ago
John Fischer works as the Executive Vice President of Development and Production at the production company Temple Hill Entertainment – but lately, he has been spending his free time writing a python thriller script called Crush under the pseudonym J.W. Archer. Not sure he had written anything worthwhile, he posted the script on the Black List… and it quickly caught a lot of positive attention. So Fischer took it to his bosses at Temple Hill, who agreed to produce the film. And then began a bidding war between studios eager to make Crush with Temple Hill. Deadline reports that 20th Century Studios has come out the winner of that bidding war, forking over an amount somewhere in the mid-to-high six figure range.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will be producing the film for Temple Hill. They told Deadline, “Needless to say, it was quite a surprise when John walked into our office and told us he had written a script on the weekends in Spain while working on one of our movies. We went from being terrified about how to come up with nice things to say when he asked us to read it to elated that it was a thrill ride of a movie that we wanted to produce. We can’t wait to abuse him with pages and pages of notes as we move this into production.

Scott Glassgold’s 12:01 Films is also attached to produce the film. 20th Century Studios is putting Crush on the fast track to production; in fact, they’re already talking to a director and the project has apparently “begun attracting interest from major actresses for its juicy lead role.”

Inspired by true events and told primarily in real time, the “real page-turner” of a script is said to be a propulsive, ticking-clock survival thriller about a woman hiking alone in the Everglades who wakes to find herself trapped in the crushing coils of a massive python, fighting to stay alive as every breath brings her closer to death.

Sounds interesting to me. Does Crush sound like a thriller you would be interested in watching? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Previous Temple Hill Entertainment productions include Smile, Smile 2, Clown in a Cornfield, People We Meet on Vacation, The Fault in Our Stars, the Maze Runner films, and the Twilight films, among others.

Source: Deadline
