Dangerous Animals: shark thriller from the director of The Loved Ones and The Devil’s Candy gets a full trailer

After a decade of making short films, Sean Byrne made his feature directorial debut with the captivating and disturbing 2009 horror film The Loved Ones. We had to wait several years for his second movie, but it was worth the wait: The Devil’s Candy, which had its festival premiere in 2015 but didn’t get a wide release until 2017, was another great horror film. Now, Byrne has finally made his third feature, a shark thriller called Dangerous Animals , and IFC Films is gearing up to give it a theatrical release on June 6th. With that date drawing near (and 2 months after we saw a teaser trailer), a full trailer has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

After the theatrical run, Dangerous Animals will be making its way over to the Shudder streaming service.

Byrne wrote both The Loved Ones and The Devil’s Candy, but for Dangerous Animals he was working from a script by Nick Lepard. Here’s the synopsis: When Zephyr, a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below. This was Lepard’s first produced screenplay. Director Osgood Perkins is currently in post-production on another Lepard-scripted project, a horror film titled Keeper.

Dangerous Animals stars Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Hassie Harrison (Yellowstone), and Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy). The film’s IMDb page adds that Rob Carlton (Chandon Pictures), Ella Newton (Girl at the Window), James Munn (Girls’ Night Out), Michael Goldman (Monsters of Man), Jon Quested (Deep Red Water), Liam Greinke (Erotic Stories), Ryland Pearson-McManus (Buds), Teah Fraser (Young Rock), Jess Tredinnick (Audrey), and newcomer Sean Richard are in the cast as well.

Chris Ferguson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Mickey Liddell, Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, and Pete Shilaimon produced, with Fred Berger, Michael Glassman, Mehrdod Heydari, Marlaina Mah, Jacob Yakob, and Joseph Yakob serving as executive producers. Giorgia Stawaruk was an associate producer and Sandy Stevens the line producer.

What did you think of the Dangerous Animals trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.