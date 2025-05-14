Check out the meta website for Tucker’s Shark Experience from Jai Courtney’s character in Dangerous Animals

Wanna find something fun to do while on vacation? Take an adventurous swim with sharks courtesy of Tucker’s Shark Experience! An “in-world” website has been released for the tourist attraction of Jai Courtney‘s character in Dangerous Animals. While the trailer is played fairly straight, Courtney looks to be chewing more scenery than the sharks, and the website is just as tongue-in-cheek, with the review section showcasing concerned customers.

Take a gander at the fun HERE.

Sean Byrne has finally made his third feature with this film, and IFC Films is gearing up to give it a theatrical release on June 6. After the theatrical run, Dangerous Animals will be making its way over to the Shudder streaming service.

Byrne wrote both The Loved Ones and The Devil’s Candy, but for Dangerous Animals he was working from a script by Nick Lepard. Here’s the synopsis: When Zephyr, a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below. This was Lepard’s first produced screenplay. Director Osgood Perkins is currently in post-production on another Lepard-scripted project, a horror film titled Keeper.

Dangerous Animals stars Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Hassie Harrison (Yellowstone), and Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy). The film’s IMDb page adds that Rob Carlton (Chandon Pictures), Ella Newton (Girl at the Window), James Munn (Girls’ Night Out), Michael Goldman (Monsters of Man), Jon Quested (Deep Red Water), Liam Greinke (Erotic Stories), Ryland Pearson-McManus (Buds), Teah Fraser (Young Rock), Jess Tredinnick (Audrey), and newcomer Sean Richard are in the cast as well.

Chris Ferguson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Mickey Liddell, Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, and Pete Shilaimon produced, with Fred Berger, Michael Glassman, Mehrdod Heydari, Marlaina Mah, Jacob Yakob, and Joseph Yakob serving as executive producers. Giorgia Stawaruk was an associate producer and Sandy Stevens the line producer.