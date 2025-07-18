Full Moon has given Dangerous Worry Dolls a black & white noir release

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, the 2009 horror film Skull Heads, the 1997 creature feature Hideous, the 2005 killer doll movie Doll Graveyard, the 1996 horror comedy Head of the Family, the 2016 “haunted hotel-sploitation soap opera shocker” Ravenwolf Towers, and the 1991 Puppet Master prequel Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge. Now, Full Moon has given a black & white noir release to the 2008 “women in prison” horror film Dangerous Worry Dolls . The trailer can be seen in the embed above, and the movie can be viewed on the Full Moon Features streaming service.

Directed by Charles Band from a screenplay by Domonic Muir, Dangerous Worry Dolls has the following synopsis: Serving time for a minor offense in a brutal women’s detention center, Eva finds herself at the mercy of the evil matron, a sadistic guard and a gang led by Killa Kim. With all hope lost, Eva makes a midnight wish to a box of tiny South American Worry Dolls. The dolls come to life and crawl into her ear at night, possessing her with the dark powers she needs to exact wicked vengeance on her tormentors. Evil never looked so elegant!

The film stars Jessica Morris, Deb Snyder, Anthony Dilio, Meredith McClain, Cheri Themer, Susan Ortiz, Ker’in Hayden, Renata Green-Gaber, Paul Boukadakis, Rebekah Crane, Ariel X, Messy Stench, Mariah Pasos, Youmi Chun, Michelle Anais, Theresa June-Tao, Holly Easton, and Rebecca Vincent.

