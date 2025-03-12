Daniel Craig being eyed to star in Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia movie

Netflix is looking at Daniel Craig to star in the upcoming Chronicles of Narnia movie to be directed by Greta Gerwig.

Deadline reports that Netflix is looking at Daniel Craig to join the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles of Narnia movie. There are no details on who Craig might play, but the report states that it’s still very early in the process.

Production on the Chronicles of Narnia movie is expected to kick off later this year, so we should hear more casting news in the near future. In fact, it was reported last week that Grammy-winning artist Charlie XCX was also being eyed for a role in the movie, believed to be Jadis the White Witch.

Nothing has been officially announced yet, but it’s likely that the film will be an adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew. Although it was the sixth book published in the seven-novel series, it takes place 1000 years before the events of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. Author C.S. Lewis later expressed his preference that readers should begin with The Magician’s Nephew when they read the series. The prequel deals with the creation of Narnia and the first humans to travel to the world.

While I assumed that Craig could be playing Aslan, some have wondered if the actor might be a better fit for Andrew Ketterley, a morally dubious amateur magician who has been experimenting with travelling to other worlds. He tricks his young nephew and friend into touching a magic ring which transports them to a new world.

Netflix will actually be giving Chronicles of Narnia a theatrical release. The film is slated for a two-week run in IMAX theaters starting on November 26, 2026, and will then be available to stream on Netflix on Christmas Day.

The last live-action adaptation of Lewis’ fantasy series started off strong with The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. The first film grossed $745 million worldwide, but the sequel, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, made significantly less with $419 million. Another lackluster sequel, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, seemed to spell the end of the Narnia franchise.

Who do you envision Daniel Craig playing in The Chronicles of Narnia?