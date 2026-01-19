Should Danny Boyle Return For A Third 28 Years Film (if they even make it)

Tyler

After last year’s 28 Years Later, I had completely given up on the proposed trilogy that had been announced years ago. It was such a letdown and felt so opposed to everything I felt the franchise was. The ending was one of the most insane tonal shifts I’d ever experienced, and the story itself felt so tired and generic. So I was shocked to hear that its sequel, The Bone Temple, was getting strong buzz. Then, our very own Chris Bumbray had nothing but positive things to say about it. So, after writing off the series and figuring I’d forgo watching it entirely, I made sure to visit a theater to experience this one. And I’m so glad that I did. Spoilers to follow.

Nia DaCosta brings the perfect tone and style that fits in perfectly with 28 Days Later, while actually giving us something beautiful. This is easily the best cinematography of the franchise. And I love how interesting all of the characters ended up being. 28 Years had such tired tropes of a sick mom, an island community, an overbearing father, and a far too lucky boy. It even began with a look at the beginning of the outbreak, which felt a little on the nose. Here, we’re getting a look at humans and how they devolve through this, harkening back to times we’ve long since left. It’s so much more intriguing to see the infected as more another element of this world and not the main threat. It has been 28 years after all.

The Evolution of the Infected actually works

George Romero introduced the idea of zombies evolving with his “Of The Dead” franchise, so this isn’t the first time the concept has been broached. But it’s quite intriguing to see the Infected evolve. First we saw Alphas, and how they command a legion but now we’re getting a ray of hope. And can we officially call them zombie now that Jimmy does in the film? Can that debate finally be settled? Or are we still throwing fits at the usage of the words when related to these infected? Either way, they beautifully handle Samson and his curing. Of all the things with the next film that intrigue me the most, Samson is at the top of the list.

Should DaCosta just replace Boyle?

At this point, I feel like Danny Boyle should just pass the baton to Nia DaCosta for the final entry in this trilogy. It’s clear that DaCosta has more of an understanding of the material and is able to balance tones better. Unfortunately, despite Boyle creating the franchise, he feels disconnected in his approach. Just look at how the humor is handled in both entries. In 28 Years Later, it’s jarring and feels so out of place. I’ve seen the ending with the Jimmy’s compared to a Power Rangers scene. Then there’s The Bone Temple, which allow them to have a personality, but keeps them grounded. I know where my preference lies.

Will We Even Get A Third One?

The Bone Temple didn’t exactly light the box office on fire, making just over a third of what 28 Years Later made last year. That is sure to worry any studio. But it has already been announced that the third one will be going into production. And plus, it doesn’t hurt that, this time, they’ll be able to plaster Cillian Murphy’s name and face all over the marketing. Even those that felt ripped off by Years are sure to be intrigued at the return of Jim (not Jimmy). And as more and more people discover The Bone Temple, I think the potential audience will just grow and grow. Because not only is this a good movie, it may be the best of the franchise.

What did you think of The Bone Temple? Where would you rank it in the franchise? Are you excited for a third entry? Let us know in the comments below!